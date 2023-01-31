ODL to Showcase New Modern Yet Simple Doorglass Designs at IBS 2023

Privacy-Level Ratings Provided for New Doorglass Designs

ODL, Inc., a leader in the building products industry with an emphasis in fenestration, will unveil its new doorglass designs at the 2023 International Builders' Show (booth C6730, Central Hall). Based on extensive research, the new 2023 glass features distinctive designs that highlight simplicity, clean lines, and a modern look to meet trends in home design and architecture. The new glass products will be available in March.

A key component of the new glass designs is providing high privacy without compromising the ability to let natural light into the home. Proprietary company research indicated homeowners felt a heightened sense of well-being and connection to the outdoors with increased levels of natural light in their homes. This desire for more light is carefully balanced with privacy in the new 2023 doorglass.

ODL has created a new privacy-level rating system to describe the opacity of each glass design and remove arbitrary qualifications. The company uses a spectrophotometer to measure the amount of light (photons) able to pass through the glass designs, thus obscuring visibility into the interior of the home. The four privacy levels are:

Low – allows 100% of available outside light to enter the home through the doorglass

Medium – allows 75% of outside light to enter

High – allows 50% of outside light to enter

The consumer research ODL conducted confirmed a shift in homeowner preferences from traditional to more modern, stylized designs. These new doorglass options provide homeowners more opportunities to express their personal styles right at the entry point of their homes. "We want to offer homeowners an opportunity to make an emotional connection to their home, and our fresh doorglass designs do just that," stated Julie Pruiett, Senior Customer Experience Manager at ODL, Inc.

The four new designs, all available in impact and non-impact glass, are:

Margate – A sophisticated lattice pattern using etched glass and iced granite texturing to create a high-end feel. Available with platinum caming – decorative metal bars that hold the doorglass and bevels in place. ODL Privacy Level: Maximum

– Delivering a bold statement through elongated rectangles, clear beveled glass, and high-contrast grey bubbles with patina caming. Bay Point – A modern twist to center cluster decorative glass using clean lines grouped together in the middle with grey bubble glass. Available with patina caming. ODL Privacy Level: Medium

"Entryways are statements about the home and its occupants, necessitating a variety of options so individuals can better express themselves," said Katie Sponseller, Glass Designer, ODL, Inc. "Our new 2023 designs tap into the latest consumer trends for entry doorglass, uniquely marrying outstanding aesthetics with privacy needs."

About ODL, Inc.

ODL, Inc. was founded in 1945 and corporate headquarters are located in Zeeland, Michigan. Nearly 80 years later, the company offers products designed to build value into the home under the following brands: ODL, Blink Blinds + Glass, Western Reflections, Kenyon's Glass, Verre Select, and Robover. Product offerings include decorative and clear doorglass; enclosed blinds; custom decorative glass for windows, doors and transoms; and doorglass frames. Products are manufactured or distributed in Zeeland, MI; Dallas, TX; Valdosta, GA; Reno, NV; Hagerstown, MD; Gallatin, TN; Grove City, OH; Matamoros, Mexico; Toronto, Montreal, and Calgary, Canada; Suzhou, China; and Liverpool, United Kingdom. ODL products are sold through building material dealers and home center retailers nationwide.

