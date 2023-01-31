Infocenter Recognized as the 2023 ServiceNow Americas Accelerated Growth Partner of the Year

Infocenter is pleased to announce that we have been recognized as the 2023 ServiceNow Americas Accelerated Growth Partner of the Year for executing an outstanding job accelerating our YoY revenue growth and showing our commitment to ServiceNow through consistent quality.

The ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem (ACE) organization recognizes the achievements of industry-leading Partners that have contributed to ServiceNow's growth trajectory by driving successful business outcomes for joint customers. This year's awards are based on Partner performance in 2022, which is evaluated by the following key attributes: revenue contribution/growth, product line expansion, workflow and skill competencies growth and business innovation with associated digital transformation impact.

The 2023 ServiceNow Americas Accelerated Growth Partner of the Year award was presented at the ServiceNow Americas Partner Awards reception in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

"We are honored and humbled to be recognized by ServiceNow with this award," said Steve Lyerly, President at Infocenter. "All of us at Infocenter feel a great sense of purpose towards driving successful outcomes for our customers. Our mission is to be the best in the business and we are confident that will bring Infocenter growth and success as well."

Bijah Gibson, Chief Operating Officer at Infocenter added "Our delivery teams understand that innovative solutions and customer satisfaction is our part of the equation towards continued growth and success. We are delivering on the promise of digital transformation to our customers by maxing out the value of the ServiceNow platform."

"Today's business landscape has heightened the awareness and need for strong partnerships," said Anthony Torsiello, Vice President of Americas Alliances and Channel ecosystem at ServiceNow. "We're honored to award Infocenter as the ‘Accelerated Growth Partner of the Year which recognizes partners that grew faster than their peers and has shown a commitment to quality. They have demonstrated their expertise, capacity and commitment to customer success. We look forward to working together in the future to solve some of the biggest digital transformation challenges and achieve exponential growth."

Over the past year, ServiceNow continued to expand its global Partner Ecosystem and is revamping its entire Partner Program to focus on building intimate relationships with its Partners. The new Partner Program is designed to help Partners offer greater support to customers navigating complex digital transformation journeys. The world of work has changed, and ServiceNow recognizes the value Infocenter brings in helping customers adjust to—and excel in—today's market.

Membership in the ServiceNow Partner Program has provided Infocenter with the tools to be equipped, enabled, and empowered to identify jointly aligned go-to-market initiatives and innovative offerings and solutions that deliver accelerated return on investment to customers and drive growth for ServiceNow.

About Infocenter: Infocenter is a leading ServiceNow Elite Partner. Infocenter is Certified across the ServiceNow Platform, including key industry verticals and business areas: ITxM, SPM (PMO), Employee Experience (HR), Customer/Field Service Management, Risk/Security, Legal and Creator Workflows/AppEngine. Infocenter is also a Certified MSP, Sales, and Technology Partner providing NOW Certified solutions (including ATLAS® CRM) helping to enable digital transformation across the enterprise. Infocenter is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina with teams spread throughout the United States, United Kingdom and Pune, India. For more about Infocenter's capabilities and customer success, please visit Infocenter.io

