10 UBS advisor teams in Florida named to Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that 10 financial advisor teams in the north, central and southwest Florida markets have been named to the inaugural Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2023.

"We are proud and honored to have so many of our experienced, long-standing financial advisor teams across Florida recognized on this inaugural list of best wealth management teams," said Gregory Kadet, Florida Market Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. "While many of our advisors have consistently earned individual industry recognitions for wealth management expertise over the last decade, it is especially rewarding to have entire teams acknowledged for their collective commitment and excellence in serving high-net-worth executives, entrepreneurs, families, corporations, and institutions throughout Florida."

The UBS wealth management teams named to the list in north, central, and southwest Florida include:

Clearwater

The Petika Wealth Management Group: John Petika, John Petika, Jr., CEPA®, and James Petika.

Naples

Naples Northbrook Wealth Management: Terry Dean, Russell Roth, Teri Conklin, Martha Maher Naselli, and Pamela Mitchell, CFP®.

The Matina Group: Joseph Matina, Christopher McKenna, Amy West, CTFA®, Lauren Mirman, and Tanya Cutrone.

The Stephens Group: Jason Stephens and Michael Lundon.

Ponte Vedra Beach

Sanctuary Private Wealth: Christopher Aitken and Ken Tonning.

Sarasota

Family Wealth Management Group: David R. Begala, CFP®, ChFC®, CDFA®; Alfred Caliendo; and Eric Dunn.

Zelniker Dorfman Carr & Heritage Group: Scott Zelniker, CRPC®, CRPS®; Peter Dorfman, CEPA®; Michael Carr; Jason E. Hughes, CFP®, CPWA®, CEPA®; and Justin K. Leins.

Tampa

Tampa Bay Private Wealth Management: Brian Gray, CEPA®; Paul Dolcimascolo, CFP®; and John Grandizio.

SageView Partners: Samantha Parker-Hopkins, CIMA®, CFP®, CEPA®, CRPS®; and Jeffrey L. Hogue, CFP®, CEPA®.

Winter Park

Winter Park Wealth Management: Ed C. LeMasters, Jerrey A. Thurston, CFP®, CIMA®, CPWA®, CEPA®; Mitch Schrenk, CFP®, CIMA®, CRPS®; Brian R. Linden, CFP®; and Heather R. Mount, CFP®, CRPS®.

The inaugural Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2023 is composed of more than 2,800 teams that collectively manage approximately $4 trillion in client assets. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of quantitative and qualitative data, including telephone, virtual and in-person interviews industry experience, compliance records, and assets under management.

For the full list and further information, visit http://www.forbes.com/lists/wealth-management-teams-best-in-state/.

