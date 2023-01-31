Worldwide Battery Monitoring System Industry to 2030 - Improvement in Manufacturing Sector Boosts Growth in Battery Monitoring Systems

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Monitoring System - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Battery Monitoring System estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Wired, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.4% CAGR and reach US$8.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wireless segment is readjusted to a revised 18.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.8% CAGR

The Battery Monitoring System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.2% and 14.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

ABB Group

BatteryDAQ Inc.

Btech, Inc.

Canara, Inc.

Curtis Instruments, Inc.

Eagle Eye Power Solutions, LLC.

HBL Power Systems Ltd.

Ndsl Group Ltd.

PowerShield Limited

SBS Battery Systems LLC

Schneider Electric SE

Socomec Group

Texas Instruments, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Battery Monitoring System - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Introduction

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Battery Monitoring Remains an Important Aspect at Data Centers to Avoid Outages

Surge in Usage of Telecom Devices Drives Demand for Battery Monitoring Systems

Rise in Use of Battery Monitoring Systems in Government & Military Applications

Application of Battery Monitoring Systems at Utilities & Remote Sites

Growing Popularity of EVs Drives Demand for Battery Monitoring Systems

Global Electric Vehicle Production Forecasts by Type: 2015-2030

Share of Electric Vehicle of Total Passenger Vehicle Market: 2015-2030

Improvement in Manufacturing Sector Boosts Growth in Battery Monitoring Systems

Global Industrial Growth by Sector in 2019

Advancements in Monitoring Technology

Rise in Demand for Batteries to Spur the Demand for Battery Monitoring Systems

IoT Based Battery Monitoring Systems

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oa81g7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets