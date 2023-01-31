Submit Release
Worldwide Battery Monitoring System Industry to 2030 - Improvement in Manufacturing Sector Boosts Growth in Battery Monitoring Systems

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Monitoring System - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Battery Monitoring System estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Wired, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.4% CAGR and reach US$8.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wireless segment is readjusted to a revised 18.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.8% CAGR

The Battery Monitoring System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.2% and 14.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

  • ABB Group
  • BatteryDAQ Inc.
  • Btech, Inc.
  • Canara, Inc.
  • Curtis Instruments, Inc.
  • Eagle Eye Power Solutions, LLC.
  • HBL Power Systems Ltd.
  • Ndsl Group Ltd.
  • PowerShield Limited
  • SBS Battery Systems LLC
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Socomec Group
  • Texas Instruments, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Battery Monitoring System - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Introduction
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Battery Monitoring Remains an Important Aspect at Data Centers to Avoid Outages
  • Surge in Usage of Telecom Devices Drives Demand for Battery Monitoring Systems
  • Rise in Use of Battery Monitoring Systems in Government & Military Applications
  • Application of Battery Monitoring Systems at Utilities & Remote Sites
  • Growing Popularity of EVs Drives Demand for Battery Monitoring Systems
  • Global Electric Vehicle Production Forecasts by Type: 2015-2030
  • Share of Electric Vehicle of Total Passenger Vehicle Market: 2015-2030
  • Improvement in Manufacturing Sector Boosts Growth in Battery Monitoring Systems
  • Global Industrial Growth by Sector in 2019
  • Advancements in Monitoring Technology
  • Rise in Demand for Batteries to Spur the Demand for Battery Monitoring Systems
  • IoT Based Battery Monitoring Systems

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oa81g7

