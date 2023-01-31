Submit Release
Media Startup Zette Launches "Spotify for News" to the Public

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zette has officially announced the launch of its "Spotify for news" product to the public. Interested users can now sign up for an account and install the browser extension on desktop, where they can browse, unlock and share paywalled digital content across hundreds of newspapers and magazines.

Similar to Spotify and Netflix, Zette is a paid subscription product. Plans start at $9.99 per month for 30 article credits, with a 30-day free trial available for interested users. Newsrooms in partnership with Zette are compensated through a lucrative revenue share agreement, where they receive payment from each article view.

Zette first debuted its software at TechCrunch Disrupt in October 2022, where it was selected as 1 of 200 early-stage startups to showcase new technology innovations to the public. The product was previously available only on desktop to a select number of users from its waitlist. Zette will release both iOS and Android mobile apps in spring 2023.

Zette was founded in 2020 by 27-year-old tech entrepreneur Yehong Zhu, a former Forbes journalist, Twitter product manager, and Harvard philosophy graduate. Zhu was recently recognized as a Forbes 30 under 30 honoree in media.

Interested users can download Zette by visiting zette.com and clicking "Try for free."

