Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,309 in the last 365 days.

Salad and Numenta Achieve 10X Price Performance Improvements on AI Inference

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a case study published on Salad.com, Numenta's optimized AI technologies attained 10x more inferences per dollar when deployed to Salad's distributed cloud, setting a new price performance standard for BERT transformers.

"It's incredibly validating for our team to see Salad Container Engine outperform conventional data center services at such an affordable rate," said Bob Miles, CEO of Salad.

The study's methodology saw core technologies of Numenta's proprietary AI platform deployed as stateless container workloads on different types of cloud infrastructure. In order to generate benchmark comparisons against AWS infrastructure, Numenta engineers were granted beta access to a deployment toolkit for Salad's fully managed orchestration platform.

Based on over 20 years of neuroscience research, Numenta solutions introduce novel architecture, data structures, and algorithms that deliver dramatic acceleration on inference tasks and minimize the overall resource usage of intelligent systems.

"By building technology based on the efficient principles and structures in the brain, we can overcome today's deep learning performance challenges and unlock new AI capabilities," said Christy Maver, Vice President of Marketing at Numenta.

With the global market value of AI/ML applications projected to exceed $136B this year and a tectonic shift towards computationally expensive use cases such as generative AI, Salad is poised to provide affordable GPU access and an infinitely scalable compute supply to AI innovators. The company hopes that Salad Container Engine will provide affordable alternatives in a marketplace where 81% of IT teams cite rising infrastructure costs as a critical concern.

"To combat the growing cost of hyperscale cloud services, Salad will securely and sustainably distribute applications across the world's largest pool of compute resources," said Miles.

Teams interested in using Salad Container Engine may apply for early beta access by following Salad's onboarding documentation. Those interested in using Numenta technology can apply to their Private Beta Program at numenta.com/private-beta-program.

Contact Information:
Keith Cagney
Brand Editor
keith@salad.com

Related Files

Case-Study_-Salad-x-Numenta-v11.pdf

Related Images

Image 1: Price Performance

A table illustrating the price-performance improvements of Numenta technology on Salad infrastructure.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


You just read:

Salad and Numenta Achieve 10X Price Performance Improvements on AI Inference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.