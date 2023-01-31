CHICKEN SALAD CHICK DEBUTS IN SAN ANTONIO, EXPANDING STATE FOOTPRINT WITH 24th TEXAS LOCATION

- Fast casual concept celebrates grand opening in Stone Oak on Feb. 8th -

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the grand opening of its newest restaurant in San Antonio, Texas. This location marks Chicken Salad Chick's 24th restaurant in Texas and first in the San Antonio market, with another slated to open later next month. Located in the Stone Oak neighborhood at 22831 N US Hwy 281 and featuring a drive-thru, Chicken Salad Chick San Antonio will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, Feb. 8 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week. * Guests can arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only.

– The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week. * Guests can arrive starting at for grand opening day only. Thursday, Feb. 9 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag. Friday, Feb. 10 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a FREE Small Chick Cooler.

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a FREE Small Chick Cooler. Saturday, Feb. 11 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Large Chicken Salad Chick Cooler perfect for packing Chick favorites on the go.

Spearheading Chicken Salad Chick's San Antonio development are franchise industry veterans James Oberg and George Shaw. This local duo shares a decades-long background in the restaurant industry as well as a passion for hospitality. Their shared enthusiasm for serving quality food and engaging with guests has motivated both men throughout their careers. With almost 20 years of experience owning multiple Freddy's restaurants, Oberg and Shaw recognized a great opportunity to bring Chicken Salad Chick to their hometown.

"We are thrilled to introduce this unique concept to San Antonio. In fact, we love Chicken Salad Chick so much, we already have our second location in Westover Hills opening in just a few weeks and have plans for more," said Oberg. "The brand sets itself apart with its made from scratch menu, core values focused on enriching the community and commitment to serving guests. The Chick truly is one of a kind, and we know our friends and neighbors will love having this new dining option in Stone Oak."

As part of its focus on enriching the community, Chicken Salad Chick San Antonio will be raising funds for The Children's Hospital of San Antonio Foundation, CHRISTUS Health during a Friends & Family pre-opening event.

Chicken Salad Chick in San Antonio will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should start arriving at 7 a.m. to get checked in. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and a designated return time between 9:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code on the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss the return time, your spot will be awarded to the next in-line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to your App the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickStoneOakTX.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 220 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2022, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

