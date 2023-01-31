InnovaCare Health Adds New Chief Operating Officer to Leadership Team

Experienced executive Will Abbott joins leading risk-bearing primary care platform with a focus on driving access to high-quality care and national expansion

InnovaCare Health, Inc., a national leader in integrated and value-based healthcare services, is pleased to announce Will Abbott will join the organization's leadership team as Chief Operating Officer.

Abbott brings to InnovaCare 20 years of operational and executive experience in multi-site healthcare providers. With expertise in healthcare strategy, integration and operations, Abbott most recently served as Chief Operating Officer for San Francisco-based Carbon Health, where he led operations within the technology-enabled medical provider group, scaling the business from 7 to 125 clinics across 13 states and expanding the scope of service lines and partnerships.

In his new role, Abbott will lead operations for the entire InnovaCare organization across more than 10 markets throughout Florida and Texas, while also supporting the continued rapid expansion of the Company throughout the United States.

"Will's outstanding track record and proven expertise in healthcare will round out our deeply experienced senior team," said InnovaCare Health President and Chief Executive Officer Richard Shinto, M.D. "We are excited to have him join our organization as we expand our innovative model of physician partnerships and quality care across the U.S."

InnovaCare Health operates a quality and growth-minded network of physician practices, backed by experienced healthcare executives and led by physicians. InnovaCare grew revenue by over 50% in 2022. The Company, which received a majority investment by Bain Capital Private Equity in December 2021 alongside existing investor Summit Partners, enters 2023 with a strong development pipeline comprised of forward-looking primary care practices across several states. The organization has grown to serve 150,000 patients annually, including 50,000 seniors, largely in risk-bearing arrangements.

Before Carbon Health, Abbott served as Chief Operating Officer of women's telehealth start-up Alpha Medical, and spent 12 years with CVS Caremark, leading the national pharmacy operations team and ascending to Chief Operating Officer of its Long-term Care division, a $4.5 billion pharmacy business unit. Abbott began his career at the Boston Consulting Group, focusing on healthcare. Abbott graduated from Duke University's Pratt School of Engineering. He holds an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.

"I feel very privileged to join this innovative, growing, patient-first InnovaCare leadership team," said Abbott. "The provision of care is in a constant state of evolution, and I'm excited about what the future holds for our well-positioned organization and the positive impact the entire InnovaCare team will make. Physicians are increasingly looking to embrace risk-bearing models, and I believe InnovaCare is uniquely advantaged to catalyze this much-needed national transformation in quality care delivery."

About InnovaCare Health

Based in Orlando, Fla., InnovaCare Health improves the lives of patients and physicians through innovative solutions for value-based healthcare. Throughout its 20+ year history, InnovaCare Health has owned, operated and managed an integrated portfolio of leading medical groups, health plans, medical service organizations, clinical networks and more. For more information, please visit innovacarehealth.com or follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn.

