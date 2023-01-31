Ply Gem Broadens Door Offerings with New Multi-Slide Vinyl Patio Door

Ply Gem® Perspective™ features energy-efficient insulated glass, customizable panel sizes, a distinctive design and other innovative product components

Ply Gem brand, part of the Cornerstone Building Brands family, introduces Ply Gem Perspective, the brand's most advanced multi-slide vinyl patio door, engineered to deliver durability and high performance in any home.

Connecting the outdoors with the indoors is a trend that continues in the homebuilding industry, and Ply Gem Perspective Multi-Slide Vinyl Patio Door delivers for transitional living spaces. In addition to function and durability, the Perspective line offers nearly endless combinations of sizes and styles to complement the look and feel of any design project.

Ply Gem Perspective's innovative, invisible T-lock design earns high-performance, high velocity hurricane zone and Missile D impact-resistant ratings while protecting against severe weather without compromising on appearance. Frame corners are assembled with nearly twice as many fasteners as some competitors, with an offset fastening pattern creating a stronger, more weathertight joint. The door's exclusive weather-seal design reduces drafts and noise while Super Spacer® technology helps to reduce condensation, increase energy efficiency and provide a longer-lasting, more durable glass seal.

Ply Gem Perspective offers pocket, bypass and bi-parting configurations, as well as custom sizes up to 10 feet high or 30 feet wide. These design offerings allow builders and designers to create an indoor/outdoor living space that homeowners desire, bringing together the serenity of the outdoors with the comfort of the indoors into one combined living space.

Additional features include:

Various glass options, including several high-performance Low-E glass and ENERGY STAR ® certified glass packages that can increase safety, privacy and sound reduction

certified glass packages that can increase safety, privacy and sound reduction Standard color options include White, Beige and Clay, creating integral color throughout the vinyl while making scratches virtually invisible and never requiring painting

Stylish dark exterior color options, including Black and Dark Bronze with a White interior, allow for a custom look and will be available this spring

The multi-slide vinyl patio door is also designed with ease of installation in mind.

Integrated internal parts to reduce on-site part installation

Color-coded hardware bags and easy-to-follow detailed instructions to aid installers with quicker part identification and replacement part ordering

Configuration-specific parts lists for each door versus a general parts list for all options and configurations

Whether it is a stunning view or a combined indoor/outdoor living space, Ply Gem Perspective makes bringing it all together possible. For more information on Ply Gem Perspective, visit plygem.com/msvpd.

