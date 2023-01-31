Outlook on the Monkeypox Treatment Global Market to 2035 - Focus on Therapeutics, Vaccines and Diagnostic Kits

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monkeypox Treatment Market: Focus on Therapeutics, Vaccines and Diagnostic Kits: Distribution by Type of Product, Drug Developers, Drug Candidates, Type of Diagnostic Kit, Type of End User and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunity for the players focused on the development of monkeypox therapeutics, vaccines and diagnostic kits. The report answers many key questions related to this domain.

Monkeypox is a viral disease, which is usually transmitted to humans from animals. The disease is known to have symptoms similar to those observed in smallpox patients, although it is considered to be clinically less severe. Monkeypox has recently emerged as a prominent orthopox virus affecting public health. In May 2022, multiple cases of the disease were reported in several non-endemic countries, thereby making monkeypox a disease of global concern.

Consequently, in July 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared global monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). In fact, till date, over 71,000 cases of the disease have been reported, globally.

In response to the monkeypox outbreak, active research and development efforts are underway to develop various therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of monkeypox. Presently, more than 25 therapeutics / vaccines are commercialized / under development for the treatment and prevention of monkeypox. With the increase in the number of monkeypox cases globally, the demand for testing has also increased.

Key Market Insights

Growing Demand for Monkeypox Treatment Therapeutics / Vaccines and Diagnostic Kits

Due to the surge in monkeypox cases in 2022, globally, there is a growing demand for monkeypox vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostic kits. With only a few therapeutics / vaccines currently approved or granted special access for the treatment / prevention of the monkeypox disease, the existing demand for effective monkeypox vaccines and therapeutics is still unmet.

Additionally, the approved monkeypox vaccines are available at a high price, making it inaccessible to general population in developing countries, where the disease is endemic. In order to contain an outbreak, point-of-care diagnostics is very critical to ensure timely isolation and enable contact tracing of infected individuals.

Therefore, considering the demand for diagnostic solutions for monkeypox virus, and the associated financial opportunity, both large companies and start-ups are competing to gain a foothold in this market.

Current Market Landscape of Monkeypox Treatment Therapeutics and Vaccines

The current monkeypox therapeutics and vaccines landscape is fragmented, featuring a mix of several large, mid-sized and small companies, which are engaged in the development of a number of therapy and vaccine candidates against the monkeypox virus.

It is worth mentioning that, till date, only six therapeutics / vaccines, including ACAM2000, IMVANEX / JYNNEOS / IMVAMUNE and Cidofovir / Vistide, have either received approval or been granted special access for the treatment / prevention of the monkeypox virus infection. Additionally, more than 20 monkeypox therapeutics and vaccines are in the development pipeline. Post the 2022 outbreak of the monkeypox disease globally, interest in this area of research has grown significantly.

Current Market Overview of Monkeypox Diagnostic Kits

At present, more than 165 diagnostic kits are available in the market for the detection of monkeypox virus. It is worth highlighting that over 75% of the monkeypox diagnostic kits use polymerase chain reaction (PCR) as the detection technique, followed by antigen detection kits and antibody detection kits. In pursuit of gaining a competitive edge, monkeypox diagnostic kit providers are presently undertaking various initiatives in order to expand their existing capabilities and augment their respective product portfolios.

Key Drivers in Monkeypox Therapeutics / Vaccines and Diagnostic Kits Market

More than 70 countries across the world reported cases of monkeypox, with the maximum cases being reported in non-endemic regions. This outbreak has posed the risk of monkeypox virus spreading beyond endemic areas. Consequently, governments have undertaken several initiatives to increase awareness about monkeypox disease. Big pharma players are carrying out initiatives to strengthen their respective product portfolios focused on monkeypox disease. The growing cases of monkeypox disease and availability of limited number of therapeutics / vaccines / diagnostic solutions are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

Market Size of Monkeypox Treatment Therapeutics and Vaccines

Due to the increase in incidence of monkeypox infections and the growing demand for monkeypox vaccines and therapeutics, the monkeypox market is anticipated to witness a steady growth in the foreseen future. Presently, close to 80% of the monkeypox therapeutics and vaccines market is captured by players based in North America and Asia-Pacific.

Market Size of Monkeypox Diagnostic Kits

The market for monkeypox diagnostic kits is anticipated to increase steadily in the foreseeable future due to the growing cases of the disease and the possibility of future outbreaks. Currently, over 60% of the diagnostic kits market is captured by players based in Asia-Pacific.

Key Players in Monkeypox Therapeutics, Vaccines and Diagnostic Kits Market

Examples of key players engaged in the monkeypox therapeutics and vaccines domain include (which have also been captured in this report) Bavarian Nordic and Emergent BioSolutions. Further, key players engaged in the monkeypox diagnostic kits domain include (which have also been captured in this report) ACON Laboratories, altona Diagnostics, Jiangsu Bioperfectus Technologies, Elabscience, Goldsite Diagnostics, Lansion Biotechnology, DNA Software and Hangzhou Testsea Biotechnology.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. INTRODUCTION

3. MARKET LANDSCAPE: MONKEYPOX TARGETING THERAPEUTICS AND VACCINES

3.1. Monkeypox Targeting Therapeutics and Vaccines: Overall Market Landscape

3.1.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

3.1.2. Analysis by Type of Product

3.1.3. Analysis by Phase of Development and Type of Product

3.1.4. Analysis by Type of Molecule

3.1.5. Analysis by Type of Dosage Form

3.1.6. Analysis by Route of Administration

3.2. Monkeypox Targeting Therapeutics and Vaccines: Developer Landscape

3.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

3.2.2. Analysis by Type of Player

3.2.3. Analysis by Geography (Region-wise)

3.2.4. Analysis by Company Size and Geography (Region-wise)

3.2.5. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Therapeutics / Vaccines

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE: MONKEYPOX DIAGNOSTIC KITS

4.1. Monkeypox Diagnostic Kits: Overall Market Landscape

4.1.1. Analysis by Type of Sample

4.1.2. Analysis by Type of Kit Component

4.1.3. Analysis by Clade of Virus Detected

4.1.4. Analysis by Detection Method

4.1.5. Analysis by Application Area

4.1.6. Analysis by Type of Kit

4.1.7. Analysis by Quantity of Sample

4.1.8. Analysis by Turnaround Time

4.1.9 Analysis by Limit of Detection

4.1.10. Analysis by Number of Tests per Kit

4.1.11. Analysis by Shelf Life

4.1.12. Analysis by Storage Temperature

4.2 Monkeypox Diagnostic Kits: Developer Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.2.4. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Developer

4.2.6. Key Developers: Analysis by Number of Diagnostic Kits Developed

5. MONKEYPOX DIAGNOSTIC KITS: PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Methodology

5.2. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Monkeypox Diagnostic Kits

6. COMPANY PROFILES: MONKEYPOX TARGETING THERAPEUTICS AND VACCINES DEVELOPERS

6.1. Bavarian Nordic

6.1.1. Company Overview

6.1.2. Monkeypox Therapeutics / Vaccines Portfolio

6.1.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.2. Emergent BioSolutions

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Monkeypox Therapeutics / Vaccines Portfolio

6.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7. COMPANY PROFILES: MONKEYPOX DIAGNOSTIC KITS DEVELOPERS

7.1. ACON Laboratories

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Monkeypox Diagnostic Kits Portfolio

7.2. altona Diagnostics

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Monkeypox Diagnostic Kits Portfolio

7.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.3. DNA Software

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Monkeypox Diagnostic Kits Portfolio

7.4. Elabscience

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Monkeypox Diagnostic Kits Portfolio

7.5. Goldsite Diagnostics

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Monkeypox Diagnostic Kits Portfolio

7.6. Hangzhou Testsea Biotechnology

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Monkeypox Diagnostic Kits Portfolio

7.6.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.7. Jiangsu Bioperfectus Technologies

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Monkeypox Diagnostic Kits Portfolio

7.7.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.8. Lansion Biotechnology

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Monkeypox Diagnostic Kits Portfolio

8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8.1. Monkeypox Targeting Therapeutics / Vaccines and Diagnostic Kits: Partnerships and Collaborations

8.1.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

8.1.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

8.1.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

8.1.4. Analysis by Focus Area

8.1.5. Analysis by Type of Partner

8.1.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

8.1.7. Analysis by Local and International Agreements

8.1.8. Analysis by Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

9. GRANTS ANALYSIS

9.1. Scope and Methodology

9.2. Key Parameters

9.3. Monkeypox Targeting Therapeutics / Vaccines and Diagnostic Kits: Grants Analysis

9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Grant Awarded

9.3.2. Analysis by Support Period

9.3.3. Analysis by Amount Awarded

9.3.4. Analysis by Leading Funding Institute Centre

9.3.5. Analysis by Type of Grant

9.3.6. Analysis by Activity Code

9.3.7. Analysis by Study Section Involved

9.3.8. Analysis by Purpose of Grant

9.3.9. Prominent Program Officers: Analysis by Number of Grants

9.3.10. Popular Recipient Organizations: Analysis by Number of Grants and Amount Awarded

9.3.11. Most Popular Departments: Analysis by Number of Grants

9.3.12. Analysis by Location of Recipient

10. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

10.1. Methodology and Parameters

10.2. Monkeypox Targeting Therapeutics / Vaccines and Diagnostic Kits: Publication Analysis

10.2.1. Analysis by Year of Publication

10.2.2. Analysis by Type of Publication

10.2.3. Most Popular Journals: Analysis by Number of Publications

10.2.4. Most Popular Journals: Analysis by Journal Impact Factor

10.2.5. Popular Keywords: Analysis by Key Focus Areas

10.2.6. Most Active Publishers: Analysis by Number of Publications

10.2.7. Most Popular Affiliations: Analysis by Number of Publications

10.2.8. Analysis by Geography

11. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Methodology and Key Parameters

11.3. Porter's Five Forces

11.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

11.3.2. Bargaining Power of End Users

11.3.3. Bargaining Power of Drug Developers

11.3.4. Threat of Substitute Products

11.3.5. Rivalry Among Existing Competitors

12. MARKET FORECAST: MONKEYPOX TARGETING THERAPEUTICS AND VACCINES

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

12.3. Global Monkeypox Targeting Therapeutics and Vaccines Market, 2023-2035

13. MARKET FORECAST: MONKEYPOX DIAGNOSTIC KITS

14. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

15. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

16. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wb3rh9

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900