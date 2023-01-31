New Report Highlights ‘Outstanding’ Community Impact for Health & Social Care Organisation
Provide Community Interest Company (CIC), a health and social care organisation has revealed outstanding delivery in its 2021/22 Community Impact Report.
Provide Community is an incredible organisation, where people make a difference every day, and where our operating success enables us to make a tangible difference to the communities we serve."COLCHESTER, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Provide Community Interest Company (CIC), a health and social care organisation headquartered in Essex has revealed outstanding delivery in its 2021/22 Community Impact Report.
— Mark Heasman, Group Chief Executive, Provide Community
Highlights in the 28-page report published this month include significant improvements in patient experience and waiting times, a ground-breaking community wellbeing programme, and trebling of community grants and donations.
Operating as a member-owned organisation, Provide Community is responsible for the delivery of more than 50 health and social care services in NHS and community hospital settings across the region. The organisation also delivers the Essex Wellbeing Service and the Essex Sexual Health Service.
The report highlights how in just 100 days, the Essex Wellbeing Service saw more than 10,000 people receiving additional NHS health checks, 600 people receiving intensive support to make lifestyle changes more than 2000 people supported with independent living and reducing social isolation.
As a social enterprise, Provide Community surpluses are reinvested into service improvements and the communities it serves. In 2021-22 charities, community groups and local causes benefitted from more than £500,000 in grants and donations, and investment in healthcare innovation projects reduced waiting times and enhanced care services.
Provide Community Group Chief Executive Officer, Mark Heasman said, “Provide Community is an incredible organisation, where people make a difference every day, and where our operating success enables us to make a tangible difference to the communities we serve.
“We are a Community Interest Company, and this outstanding report shows just how we are delivering our values of care, innovation and compassion and transforming lives.”
You can read the full report here
About Provide Community Interest Company (Provide Community)
Established in 2011, Provide Community is a social enterprise group working within NHS and community care settings and delivers social care support at home. Provide Community also owns Provide Digital and Provide Wellbeing.
The organisation is predominantly based across the East of England and Essex, but it does run services across the country.
Provide Community is registered with the CQC and is compliant with all of the Essential Standards of Safety and Quality. It was certified as an ‘Outstanding’ provider by the CQC in its latest inspection (2019).
The organisation has also received a number of awards, including ‘Highly Commended’ at the 2021 HSJ Awards in the Primary Care Networks, GP or Community Provider of the Year category. Provide Community was also a double award winner at the 2022 Business Culture Awards, winning the Best Public/Not-For-Profit Organisation for Business Culture category. Group CEO Mark Heasman won the Leadership Award for Business Culture.
Provide Community operates as a Community Interest Company (CIC), dedicated to reinvesting its profits back into the communities it serves. With a vision to transform lives through care, innovation, and compassion, the company has a growing portfolio of businesses committed to offering continuing improvement, accessibility, and quality of services with a vision to transform lives through care, creativity, and compassion. An example is Provide Digital, creating intelligent digital solutions for better health experiences.
As an employee-owned enterprise, Provide Community’s workforce of over 1200 colleagues is represented by a Chair of Governors and is responsible for making key business decisions.
These decisions include the workforce nominating local causes to benefit from funding and donation initiatives. To date, the company has donated over £3.5 million to charities, education and community organisations.
Provide Community is also one of three organisations that make up Mid and South Essex Community Collaborative (MSECC), which has been nationally recognised as a regional exemplar for its sharing of best practices, collaboration and innovation to improve the quality and efficiency of health and social care services.
