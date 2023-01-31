On This Page

Date: March 8 - 9, 2023 Day1: Wed, Mar 8 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM ET Day2: Thu, Mar 9 1:00 PM - 4:30 PM ET

Attend the workshop:

Registration through Reagan-Udall Foundation

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in partnership with the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA, will hold a two-day virtual public meeting entitled "Understanding Fatal Overdoses to Inform Product Development and Public Health Interventions to Manage Overdose."

Drug overdose persists as a major public health issue in the United States, with an estimated 108,000 fatal overdoses occurring in the 12-month period ending in May 2022. Synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl and its analogs, were the primary driver of the increase in overdose deaths. Other controlled substances, including benzodiazepines and stimulants (particularly methamphetamine), are also being used in combination with opioids.

To support efforts to develop products and approaches to treat overdose and prevent fatalities, this virtual public meeting will include stakeholders—including people who use drugs, their families, harm reduction programs, clinicians, academic researchers, and federal partners. Additionally, this meeting will explore the evolving context surrounding fatal overdoses as participants will discuss epidemiological trends, drug supply changes, public health interventions to manage overdose, and drug development opportunities.