Lowcountry Eye Care Adds Summerville Location with Coyle Optometry

Summerville, SC — Lowcountry Eye Care has announced that Coyle Optometry in Summerville will be joining their family of practices. The collaboration and addition of Coyle Optometry is a good match for Lowcountry Eye Care as both are full-service practices that provide a broad range of eye care for patients. With the incorporation of Coyle Optometry, previous owner Daniel Coyle, O.D., will stay on as the lead optometrist at the location.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Coyle Optometry and bring the family-focused approach we’re known for to Summerville,” said Joe Pitcavage, O.D., co-owner and optometrist at Lowcountry Eye Care. “Dr. Coyle has great history serving the community, and his long-established presence in the area makes for a seamless transition. With Coyle Optometry becoming a Lowcountry Eye Care location, it helps Dr. Coyle expand his patient base and treat even more patients in Summerville!”

Originally founded by his father, Coyle Optometry has been serving the Summerville area for 65 years, and the practice has been in its current location for 35 years. Much of the practice’s current technology already matches Lowcountry Eye Care’s typical offerings, such as the Optos retinal imaging device.

“What’s great about Dr. Coyle is how he keeps his care very personal,” said Wes Shealy, O.D., co-owner and eye doctor at various Lowcountry Eye Care practices. “He does most of the eye exam process himself, and that kind of patient-focused care is something we really value at Lowcountry Eye Care. That, paired with the fact that he operates a very modernized practice, made Dr. Coyle a natural fit. We’re always proud to be the Lowcountry area’s dedicated eye care practice and opening a location in Summerville means we get to help even more people!”

Summerville does not currently have any other optometry practices, with eye care options outside of Dr. Coyle’s practice being limited to a number of optical shops. With the integration of the two practices into a new Lowcountry Eye Care location, the intention is to expand treatment and eyewear offerings for Summerville and the surrounding areas.

“I’ve known Dr. Pitcavage and Dr. Shealy for a long time, which is why I trusted them to help take Coyle Optometry to the next level and expand the Lowcountry Eye Care family. I’m proud to join them,” said Dr. Coyle. “The high-quality of care offered at Lowcountry Eye Care practices is something I greatly value, and I know my patients will be happy to hear about all the expansions and updates we have planned.”

The Summerville location, as well as all Lowcountry Eye Care locations, are currently open and taking appointments for new and existing patients.

Lowcountry Eye Care is a full-service eye care practice with a strong family focus. Based in Charleston and serving the surrounding regions with its several locations, the practice is known for its high-level of service and dedication to patients. Lowcountry Eye Care practices each offer a wide variety of services for patients of all-ages, including myopia management and pediatric care, eye disease management and treatment, and comprehensive eye exams with a focus on patient education. With advanced technology and an array of eyewear options, Lowcountry Eye Care offers patients a personalized eye care experience.

