When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 30, 2023 FDA Publish Date: January 31, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared peanuts Company Name: Two Rivers Coffee Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description 3 Flavors of Peanut Butter and/or Hot Cocoa Pods

Company Announcement

Two Rivers Coffee of South Plainfield, NJ is voluntarily recalling its peanut butter single serve hot chocolate pods distributed as "Brooklyn Bean Peanut Butter Cup Hot Cocoa", "Pingo Peanut Butter Cookie Hot Chocolate" and “Cold Stone Peanut Butter Cup Perfection” in 12 count, 40count, and 100 count boxes produced from January 2021 to November 2022, due to an undeclared peanut allergen in an ingredient from Two Rivers Coffee’s raw material supplier that was not disclosed to Two Rivers Coffee or its licensors. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Recalled products were distributed nationwide through retail stores and online orders.

This voluntary recall affects only the peanut butter single serve hot chocolate pods mentioned above which were included in the following products that have the best by dates of January 2022 through December 2024:

Brand Product Name UPC Two Rivers Coffee Hot Cocoa Pods, Single Serve Variety Sampler Pack , 40 Count 810683022554 Two Rivers Coffee Hot Cocoa Pods Variety Sampler, 52 Count 850027429601 Two Rivers Coffee Hot Cocoa Pods Variety Sampler, 52 Count 810683027030 Two Rivers Coffee Coffee, Tea, Cocoa, Cider, Cappuccino Bit Of Everything Variety Sampler Pack, 40 count 810683022608 Two Rivers Coffee Coffee, Tea, Cocoa, Cider, Cappuccino Bit Of Everything Variety Sampler Pack, 100 count 810683027009 Two Rivers Coffee Coffee & Hot Cocoa Chocoholics, 40 Count 810683025197 Two Rivers Coffee Hot Chocolate Variety, Gift Box, 12 Count 810683026989 Two Rivers Coffee Best of The Best Pods Variety Sampler Assorted Cocoa, 40 Count 810683029744 Brooklyn Beans Hot Chocolate Variety Pack Pods, 12 Count 810683021977 Brooklyn Beans Brooklyn Beans Peanut Butter Chocolate Hot Cocoa Pods, 40 Count 810683023018 Brooklyn Beans Hot Chocolate Variety Pack Pods, 40 Count 810683022974 Pingo Hot Chocolate Pods Variety Pack, 40 Count 810683028150 Pingo Hot Chocolate Pods Variety Pack, 100 Count 810683029805 Pingo Hot Chocolate Pods Peanut Butter Cookie, 100 Count 810683028754 Pingo Hot Chocolate Pods Peanut Butter Cookie, 40 Count 810683028037

No other Two Rivers Coffee single serve pods are part of this recall.

To date, no illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported in connection with these products.

All peanut butter hot chocolate single serve pods manufactured after January 20th, 2023 are properly labeled in regard to allergen information. This is a voluntary action taken by Two Rivers Coffee with the knowledge of the FDA.

Consumers with a peanut allergy who have in their possession the affected products are urged not to consume the product. Consumers that have any of the single serve pods mentioned above should contact the place of purchase for a replacement or refund.

The quality and safety of our products is our number one priority. Although this occurred through a non-disclosure by an unaffiliated ingredient supplier to our company and not through our own fault, we still must take this matter very seriously.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at (800) 418-0689 Monday –Thursday 9:00 am to 4:00 PM or email us at support@tworiversco.com.