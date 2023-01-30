COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Company Announcement
Two Rivers Coffee of South Plainfield, NJ is voluntarily recalling its peanut butter single serve hot chocolate pods distributed as "Brooklyn Bean Peanut Butter Cup Hot Cocoa", "Pingo Peanut Butter Cookie Hot Chocolate" and “Cold Stone Peanut Butter Cup Perfection” in 12 count, 40count, and 100 count boxes produced from January 2021 to November 2022, due to an undeclared peanut allergen in an ingredient from Two Rivers Coffee’s raw material supplier that was not disclosed to Two Rivers Coffee or its licensors. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
Recalled products were distributed nationwide through retail stores and online orders.
This voluntary recall affects only the peanut butter single serve hot chocolate pods mentioned above which were included in the following products that have the best by dates of January 2022 through December 2024:
|Brand
|Product Name
|UPC
|Two Rivers Coffee
|Hot Cocoa Pods, Single Serve Variety Sampler Pack , 40 Count
|810683022554
|Two Rivers Coffee
|Hot Cocoa Pods Variety Sampler, 52 Count
|850027429601
|Two Rivers Coffee
|Hot Cocoa Pods Variety Sampler, 52 Count
|810683027030
|Two Rivers Coffee
|Coffee, Tea, Cocoa, Cider, Cappuccino Bit Of Everything Variety Sampler Pack, 40 count
|810683022608
|Two Rivers Coffee
|Coffee, Tea, Cocoa, Cider, Cappuccino Bit Of Everything Variety Sampler Pack, 100 count
|810683027009
|Two Rivers Coffee
|Coffee & Hot Cocoa Chocoholics, 40 Count
|810683025197
|Two Rivers Coffee
|Hot Chocolate Variety, Gift Box, 12 Count
|810683026989
|Two Rivers Coffee
|Best of The Best Pods Variety Sampler Assorted Cocoa, 40 Count
|810683029744
|Brooklyn Beans
|Hot Chocolate Variety Pack Pods, 12 Count
|810683021977
|Brooklyn Beans
|Brooklyn Beans Peanut Butter Chocolate Hot Cocoa Pods, 40 Count
|810683023018
|Brooklyn Beans
|Hot Chocolate Variety Pack Pods, 40 Count
|810683022974
|Pingo
|Hot Chocolate Pods Variety Pack, 40 Count
|810683028150
|Pingo
|Hot Chocolate Pods Variety Pack, 100 Count
|810683029805
|Pingo
|Hot Chocolate Pods Peanut Butter Cookie, 100 Count
|810683028754
|Pingo
|Hot Chocolate Pods Peanut Butter Cookie, 40 Count
|810683028037
No other Two Rivers Coffee single serve pods are part of this recall.
To date, no illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported in connection with these products.
All peanut butter hot chocolate single serve pods manufactured after January 20th, 2023 are properly labeled in regard to allergen information. This is a voluntary action taken by Two Rivers Coffee with the knowledge of the FDA.
Consumers with a peanut allergy who have in their possession the affected products are urged not to consume the product. Consumers that have any of the single serve pods mentioned above should contact the place of purchase for a replacement or refund.
The quality and safety of our products is our number one priority. Although this occurred through a non-disclosure by an unaffiliated ingredient supplier to our company and not through our own fault, we still must take this matter very seriously.
Consumers with questions may contact the company at (800) 418-0689 Monday –Thursday 9:00 am to 4:00 PM or email us at support@tworiversco.com.