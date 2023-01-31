Submit Release
CBP Announces Opening of New Temporary Processing Facility in Otay Mesa, California

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection today announced the opening of a new soft-sided facility in Otay Mesa, California. The facility’s primary purpose is to safely and expeditiously process individuals in U.S. Border Patrol custody.

CBP consistently evaluates operational requirements to determine if additional temporary facilities will be needed. The new facility on Pogo Road, will have a holding capacity of approximately 500. 

The facility is weatherproof, climate-controlled, and is expected to provide ample areas for eating, sleeping, and personal hygiene.  The new facility’s design is similar to that of recently constructed soft-sided facilities.  The temporary 130,786-square-foot facility will provide additional processing capacity for Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector.

For CBP images of the new San Diego Sector Border Patrol soft-sided facility, see link below: 

Stills:
https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/TempSoftSidedFacilities

Broll:
DVIDS - Video - B-roll Otay Mesa Soft Sided Facility (dvidshub.net)
 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

