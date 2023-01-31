CBP Officers Seize over $2 Million of Methamphetamine at the Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted $2,262,400 worth of alleged methamphetamine.

“Our CBP officers used of all of our available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt and prevented these harmful narcotics from getting to American streets,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Buckets containing 253 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge.

On January 26, 2023, CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a blue Ford pickup truck making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection. After physically inspecting the vehicle, which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and screening by a (canine team), officers extracted six buckets of alleged methamphetamine weighing 253.09 pounds (114.80 kg) concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

