Meeting Notice: The Maryland Horse Industry Board to Meet Virtually on February 9, 2023

January 31, 2023

Annapolis, MD – The Maryland Horse Industry Board will meet on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 10 A.M. by teleconference. The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning Horse Board initiatives, updates from board members and reports from stable inspectors.

The meeting is open to the public. Those interested in attending should contact Ross Peddicord at ross.peddicord@maryland.gov or phone 240-344-0000 for call-in information.