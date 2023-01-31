SoundWare Partners with 1500 Sound Academy to Offer Music Software to Students for Free

We are building a royalty-free sample marketplace and community that welcomes all producers; a democratized marketplace.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoundWare, the leading provider of music production software, is excited to announce a partnership with 1500 Sound Academy, a premier music production school owned by 1500 or Nothin located in Los Angeles, CA. As part of this partnership, all students at 1500 Sound Academy will have access to SoundWare's software free of charge.

"We are thrilled to be working with 1500 Sound Academy to provide their students with the tools they need to succeed in the music industry," said Peter Torney, Co-Founder of SoundWare. "Our software is used by top producers and musicians around the world, and we are proud to make it available to the next generation of talent at 1500 Sound Academy."

1500 Sound Academy is a comprehensive music production school that offers classes in music production, mixing, mastering, and more. The school is owned by 1500 or Nothin, a leading music production company that has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry.

"SoundWare provides premium VST plugins, and we are thrilled to be able to offer it to our students," said Chef Boyar Dru, Producer of 1500 Sound Academy. "This partnership will give our students a competitive edge as they enter the music industry and we are excited to see what they will create with SoundWare."

The partnership between SoundWare and 1500 Sound Academy officially began 10/23/2022.

For more information about SoundWare, please visit soundware.io

For more information about 1500 Sound Academy, please visit 1500soundacademy.com

For more information about 1500 or Nothin, please visit 1500ornothin.com