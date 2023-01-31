Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,113 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,167 in the last 365 days.

SoundWare Partners with 1500 Sound Academy to Offer Music Software to Students for Free

We are building a royalty-free sample marketplace and community that welcomes all producers; a democratized marketplace.

We are building a royalty-free sample marketplace and community that welcomes all producers; a democratized marketplace.

We are building a royalty-free sample marketplace and community that welcomes all producers; a democratized marketplace.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoundWare, the leading provider of music production software, is excited to announce a partnership with 1500 Sound Academy, a premier music production school owned by 1500 or Nothin located in Los Angeles, CA. As part of this partnership, all students at 1500 Sound Academy will have access to SoundWare's software free of charge.

"We are thrilled to be working with 1500 Sound Academy to provide their students with the tools they need to succeed in the music industry," said Peter Torney, Co-Founder of SoundWare. "Our software is used by top producers and musicians around the world, and we are proud to make it available to the next generation of talent at 1500 Sound Academy."

1500 Sound Academy is a comprehensive music production school that offers classes in music production, mixing, mastering, and more. The school is owned by 1500 or Nothin, a leading music production company that has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry.

"SoundWare provides premium VST plugins, and we are thrilled to be able to offer it to our students," said Chef Boyar Dru, Producer of 1500 Sound Academy. "This partnership will give our students a competitive edge as they enter the music industry and we are excited to see what they will create with SoundWare."

The partnership between SoundWare and 1500 Sound Academy officially began 10/23/2022.

For more information about SoundWare, please visit soundware.io

For more information about 1500 Sound Academy, please visit 1500soundacademy.com

For more information about 1500 or Nothin, please visit 1500ornothin.com

Peter Torney
SoundWare, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

SoundWare Partners with 1500 Sound Academy to Offer Music Software to Students for Free

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.