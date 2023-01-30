Submit Release
The Data Processing Center’s capacity to be increased with the participation of the World Bank

UZBEKISTAN, January 30 - The Data Processing Center’s capacity to be increased with the participation of the World Bank

The Tax Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan hosted a meeting between the Minister of Economy and Finance Sh. Kudbiyev and the World Bank Country Manager for Uzbekistan Marco Mantovanelli.

At the meeting, the technical capabilities of the Data Processing Center of the Tax Committee were presented. The project is being implemented as part of the Presidential Resolution “On measures to implement the Tax Administration Reform Project with the participation of the World Bank” of March 25, 2022.

The prospects for increasing the data center's capacity within the framework of a joint project with the World Bank, in particular, the issues of creating a new Data Processing Center, in which the equipment should be fully compatible with existing technical solutions, were considered.

It was emphasized that new capacities would be created not only for the Tax Committee, but also for other economic agencies.

Marco Mantovanelli highly appreciated the work already carried out and said that the World Bank would provide all possible support for the successful implementation of this project.

At the meeting, further plans were outlined for familiarization with other joint projects. Prospects for the development of cooperation and the main vectors of interaction were outlined.

Source: UzA

