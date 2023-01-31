Don Johnson, CADC-II, LADC-I, Named “Counselor of the Year” by the Massachusetts Association of Alcohol & Drug Abuse Counselors (MAADAC)

/EIN News/ -- WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdCare Hospital counselor Don Johnson, CADC-II, LADC-I, has received the “Counselor of the Year” award from the Massachusetts Association of Alcohol & Drug Abuse Counselors. From 2006 to 2020, Johnson worked as a rehab counselor for AdCare Hospital. Though he currently works with AdCare Hospital’s transportation department, he still maintains a private counseling practice. MAADAC honored Johnson with the prestigious 2022 “Counselor of the Year” award at the association’s virtual annual meeting and training on January 27, 2023.



Prior to joining AdCare, Johnson worked for the Salvation Army, Veteran’s Inc., and the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, retiring as a captain after 22 years of service. While working for Mass DOC, he volunteered for a month in Albania and Kosovo with the Balkan Mission Outreach, a Christian aid organization. His work was multi-faceted and encompassed delivering aid during the 1997 Albanian Civil War and into Kosovo in early summer 1999, as well as work in a refugee camp, and village medical clinics with his wife, Jane, who is a registered nurse. Johnson spent two years in Albania and returned for subsequent stays in 2006, 2007, and 2014. He also earned his master’s degree in Counseling Psychology from Anna Maria College in Paxton, MA, laying the groundwork for his second career counseling individuals battling addiction.

While a counselor at AdCare, Johnson completed the Addiction Counselor Education Program and achieved certification as an alcohol and drug counselor (CADC-II) and licensure as an alcohol and drug counselor (LADC-I).

AdCare Hospital and its parent company, American Addiction Centers, a leading treatment provider with nine centers nationwide, are committed to helping people achieve recovery and live healthier lives. Located in the heart of New England, AdCare provides hospital-based care in Worcester, MA; detoxification and transformative residential treatment in North Kingstown, RI; and comprehensive outpatient/telehealth services throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

