Punchcut 2023 FutureView Trends Report Reveals Strategies for Successful Product Design Amid Changing Human and Economic Dynamics

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Punchcut , the leader in conscious experience design, today released its 2023 FutureView Design Trends report. The report, the fifth in a series, sets the framework for successful digital product design that consciously considers the human, cultural, and economic dynamics affecting the relationship between people and technology. FutureView 2023 reveals that an evolving level of consciousness between humans and machines is driving the need for digital experiences that are more intelligent, immersive, systemic, and social.

“Last year, as people and business emerged from the pandemic, exuberance drove a hype cycle that touted new technology, often at the expense of confirming its alignment with genuine human needs,” said Ken Olewiler, founder and CEO of Punchcut. “But the current economic climate, shifts in cultural norms, and personal needs are adding a dose of reality. A new lens on innovation reveals the need for more practical, useful, and empathetic product design that reframes products from aspirational ideals to meaningful realities.”

Punchcut works with some of the biggest companies in automotive, healthcare, business and technology. FutureView 2023 includes perspectives from the firm’s family of clients as well as market research. FutureView 2023 provides detailed analysis, examples, and recommendations for conscious experience design across key areas of innovation. Four critical 2023 design trends are explored in the report:

Intelligent, AI-driven products will facilitate cooperative relationships with users rather than operating autonomously. Immersive design will enable more meaningful human-to-machine connections rather than completely virtualized ones. Systemic products will be designed to engender trust through community empowerment over trustless technology solutions. Social wellbeing will favor essential activities that are more valuable and sustainable over toxic consumption patterns.

