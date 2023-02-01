Members from the International Religious Freedom (IRF) Roundtable in Pakistan Attend the IRF Summit in Washington DC
Faith Leaders and Human Rights Activists from Pakistan Attend the IRF Summit and the National Prayer Breakfast in DCWASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMMWEC is honored to announce that seven members of the IRF Roundtable in Pakistan are attending the IRF Summit in Washington DC. The IRF Summit is a “convening of a coalition of individuals and organizations who passionately support religious freedom around the globe. The Summit will connect resources and advocates interested in religious freedom and highlight the personal testimonies of survivors of religious persecution and restrictions on religious freedom. Bringing attention to the plight of religious adherents who are persecuted, individually and collectively, will grow the grassroots and global movement for religious freedom.”
Prominent Pakistani faith leaders and activists including Anila Ali, Imam Muhammad Siddiqui, Father James Channan, Huma Adnan, Parishae Adnan, Adam Reingold, Seemab Asif, Kalpna, Muhamad Kashif Mirza, and Elizabeth Morris will represent minority groups and share their perspectives on women’s rights, religious freedom, and interfaith harmony in Pakistan. This is a significant opportunity for these Pakistani leaders to join the global community advocating for religious freedom.
Additionally, Anila Ali, President of AMMWEC and Chair of the IRF Roundtable in Pakistan, and two leading members of the delegation, Imam Muhammad Siddiqui, Co-Chair of the IRF Roundtable in Pakistan as well as Father James Channan from the Lahore Roundtable are honored to attend the National Prayer Breakfast. They look forward to joining other leaders and President Biden to pray for a stronger, united world.
To interview the delegates, contact AMMWEC at 202-600-5186 or info@ammwec.org
Anila Ali
American Muslim & Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council (AM
+1 202-600-5186
info@ammwec.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram