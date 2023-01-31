Submit Release
SoundWare Partners with Soundtrack Loops to Bring High-Quality Music to Producers

We are building a royalty-free sample marketplace and community that welcomes all producers; a democratized marketplace.

A two-sided marketplace and community for music samples embedded into the music creation workflow.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoundWare, a leading provider of VST Plugins for music producers, is excited to announce its partnership with Soundtrack Loops, a top creator of royalty-free music loops and samples. Together, the companies will provide music creators with an unparalleled selection of high-quality music and sound effects to enhance their projects.

Through this partnership, SoundWare and Soundtrack Loops will offer a comprehensive library of music and sound effects tailored to the needs of creators, including producers, filmmakers, and advertisers. The library will include a wide range of genres, styles, and moods, and will be updated regularly with new content.

"We're thrilled to be working with Soundtrack Loops to provide creators with the best possible music content," said Mark Wayman, CEO of Soundware. "With the combination of their content and our new royalty-free marketplace, we're confident that we can meet the needs of any creator, no matter their project or budget."

"We're excited to partner with SoundWare to help producers create incredible music," said Jason Donnelly, Co-Founder of Soundtrack Loops. "By joining forces, we're able to offer our professional sample library to an even wider range of creators, making it easier for producers to find the perfect sample for their project."

With the partnership, both companies will continue to provide their customers with the same high-quality service they have come to expect, while also offering new benefits, such as exclusive deals and discounts.

The partnership officially launched on November 12, 2022.

For more information, please visit SoundtrackLoops.com or SoundWare.io.

