2023 Missouri Lunar New Year Celebration Video Series Available

Jefferson City – A series of videos celebrating the Lunar New Year holiday and highlighting Asian traditions and cultural celebrations are now available. The series also includes a special video from Governor Mike Parson.

After canceling a Jan. 25 celebration at the Missouri State Capitol due to weather, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and Missouri Department of Labor & Industrial Relations Director Anna Hui met to place the final two squares of the ceremonial red banners on the Governor’s double doors.

“Missourians share many common values that are showcased during the Lunar New Year festivities, including a focus on family and hard work,” Lt. Governor Kehoe said. “This is a great way to show citizens and visitors how our state values the diversity of Missouri’s people, cultures, and talents.”

The Lunar New Year, which has been observed for thousands of years, is the most celebrated Asian festival in the world. The 2023 Lunar New Year began on Jan. 22, initiating the Year of the Rabbit, which exemplifies longevity, discretion and good luck.

“With roughly 185,000 Missourians identifying as being of Asian descent, the Lunar New Year marks a great opportunity to highlight the rich heritage of these communities,” Director Hui said. “The Lunar New Year is a special time for my family and me, one that I’m honored and grateful to share with Lt. Governor Kehoe and many others around the state.”

A digital flipbook is also available to accompany the videos and can be found along with related materials at labor.mo.gov/lunar-new-year.

