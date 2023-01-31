SB Route 849 Closed Today in Newport for Emergency Bridge Repairs

Repairs to take about a week to complete; NB Route 849 to remain open

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Perry County are advised southbound Route 849 is expected to be closed later this morning or afternoon between Mulberry Street and Bloomfield Avenue in Newport Borough so emergency repairs can be made to the bridge spanning Little Buffalo Creek. This work is expected take about a week to complete.







A detour will be in place for southbound Route 849. Motorists should take westbound Route 22 from Route 34 just north of Newport to westbound Route 17, to southbound Route 74 to eastbound Route 274 to northbound Route 34 to Route 849 south of the closure.





Northbound Route 849 will remain open.





An update will be issued when the detour is lifted.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.





511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.





MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018





