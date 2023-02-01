According to CMi Global Nanosilica Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 5.95 Billion By 2030, At 6.6%CAGR

Custom Market Insights

The Nanosilica Market was at US$ 3.46 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 5.95 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 6.6% between 2022 and 2030.

The Global Nanosilica Market was estimated at USD 3.46 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 5.95 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6.6% between 2022 and 2030. ” — Custom Market Insights