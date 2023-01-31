O’REILLY LAW GROUP CELEBRATES 50 YEARS OF SERVICE TO SOUTHERN NEVADA
O’Reilly Law Group Reaches Milestone Its Resounding Impact & Ongoing Leadership Within The Community & Celebrates Winning LVRJ’s “Best of Las Vegas 2022”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timothy O’Reilly, President of O’Reilly Law Group, announced today the firm’s founder and CEO John F. O’Reilly is celebrating and marking his 50th year of practicing law in Nevada. As one of the city’s most well-established law firms, the O’Reilly Law Group was also recently awarded in three categories in the Las Vegas Review-Journal “Best of Las Vegas 2022” reader’s poll. The O’Reilly Law Group was honored and awarded for their efforts in Real Estate Law, Business Law, and Civil Litigation.
While being a leader, and one of the most well-respected attorneys in the legal industry for decades, John O’Reilly has also been shaping the foundation of Southern Nevada to be recognized as a global community of the 21st Century. He is a successful entrepreneur whose achievements as an attorney for many of the local and national leaders have resulted in him also being active in businesses throughout Nevada and the world for many decades. Throughout his many endeavors, O’Reilly has not forgotten his hometown roots in Las Vegas. He has taken this business and legal acumen and dedicated it to the positive development of the Las Vegas community. He has been a pioneer in the development of various areas of law in the State of Nevada and involved himself in initiatives relating to health care, education, growth, infrastructure, transportation, communications, child development, family resources and various other issues that have made and continue to make an impact on the quality of life in Nevada.
Along with holding the most trusted position in gaming as the Chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission, especially during a pivotal time in the history of gaming, O’Reilly has served the industry in many other ways such as serving on the Nevada Gaming Policy Committee; serving for years as CEO and Board Member of an NYSE Company; Member of the Compliance Committee of an NYSE Company; historically committed for years to the annual Gaming Hall of Fame Awards (serving as its producer, director and Master of Ceremonies) preparing the industry-wide “Gaming in Nevada Status Report”; co-authoring the Downtown Progress Association's strategic business plan for the Fremont Street Experience; and launching the “Random Acts of Kindness Revolution” in Clark County. John O’Reilly is a true visionary and a significant asset to all that he supports.
O’Reilly’s legal and business expertise and leadership have also served and continue to serve the Las Vegas community as Chairman of the UMC Governing Board, Member and former multi-year Chairman of the UNLV Foundation, former Board Member and Committee Chairman for NV Energy, former Chairman of the Bishop Gorman High School Board of Trustees, Chairman of Vision 2020 Today, former Chairman of the Vegas Chamber of Commerce and long-time member of its Government Affairs Committee, among many others. O’Reilly continues to use his vast legal and business knowledge, as evident by his multitude of honors, in assisting clients who seek his services both in and out of the courtroom.
Established in 1972 in Las Vegas, John O’Reilly founded the O’Reilly Law Group, making it one of the longest-lasting and most successful law firms, along with its predecessor firms, in the state’s history. With experience in numerous areas of law including litigation, business, real estate, estate-related litigation and planning, catastrophic personal injury, hospitality, gaming, tax, construction, insurance, labor, corporate and bankruptcy, O’Reilly has continuously and effectively led a team of lawyers in providing a full range of legal services for their clients. O’Reilly himself has represented numerous staples within the city including MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, Mandalay Resort Group, CasaBlanca Hotel-Casino-Golf-Spa, Lake Las Vegas Resort, American Nevada Corporation, EMI Music Publishing, as well as entertainers and athletes including Siegfried & Roy, MJJ Productions (Michael Jackson), Olivia Newton-John, Fats Domino, Liberace Estate, Mike Tyson, Ryan Reaves, various draft picks with Major League Baseball and many more.
“Over the past 50 years, I am extremely proud of the various accomplishments our law firm has been a part of for our clients both in and out of the courtroom. I am just as proud of our Las Vegas Community as it has evolved into what should soon be recognized by all as the global community of the 21st Century,” said John O’Reilly. “We have transformed the world of entertainment and construction with our leadership in gaming and related entertainment venues. Our evolution as a community is ever-growing, and the O’Reilly Law Group, and our team of leaders, look forward to being part of these ongoing advancements in real estate, business, and all areas that help our city prosper.”
O’Reilly continues to be dedicated to O’Reilly Law Group, alongside his partner and son Timothy O’Reilly as they lead a team of attorneys in over a dozen practice areas of law. The team of legal professionals abides by the firm's family-rooted principles of serving their clients with positive, successful and effective results for both individuals and businesses.
“John has established O’Reilly Law Group as a law firm for those who are serious about their legal needs and seek success,” said Timothy O’Reilly. “This is one of the many reasons individuals, as well as businesses, seek the services of O’Reilly Law Group at the most critical moments. O’Reilly Law Group and its leaders will continue this tradition and dedication to the Las Vegas community for many years to come.”
ABOUT O’REILLY LAW GROUP
O’Reilly Law Group is an esteemed law firm providing legal services to Southern Nevadans for more than 50 years. The firm comprises of the most trusted and respected leaders, strategic advisors, and skillful litigators that provide a full range of legal services for clients that include developers, lenders, gaming licensees, hotels, businesses, and individuals. The O’Reilly Law Group is prepared to handle situations ranging from complex business litigation and transactions to straightforward business and personal injury matters. For more information, please visit www.oreillylawgroup.com.
