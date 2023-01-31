Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child / Shaftsbury Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23B3000295

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: January 17th, 2023, at approximately 0151 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: 13 VSA 2602 - Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child

ACCUSED: Robert P. Florio

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 17th, 2023, the Vermont State Police - Bureau of Criminal Investigation Unit was notified of a lewd and lascivious incident involving a juvenile child under the age of 15. Probable cause was developed to charge Robert Florio, age 39, of Bennington, VT, with the offense of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. The Honorable Judge Kalfus imposed conditions of release upon Robert and ordered him to appear at the Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on January 31st, 2023, at 1230 hours. Robert was released on his own recognizance.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: January 31st, 2023, at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.