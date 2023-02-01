According to CMi Global Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 148.63 Bn By 2030
The Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market was at US$ 61.47 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 148.63 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 12.52%, 2022 and 2030.
The Global Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market was estimated at USD 61.47 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 148.63 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 12.52% between 2022 - 2030.”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market was estimated at USD 61.47 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 148.63 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 12.52% between 2022 and 2030.
Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market: Overview
Energy as a service market plays a key role in market-related aspects. It detects the numerous issues and concerns among the business competitors, as well as an in-depth analysis of the possibilities to enhance the existing and newly developed market growth.
Energy as a service has swiftly grown over the years and it provides various energy-related services and energy optimization solutions for different size businesses. It also helps to increase awareness among different energy sectors for better management and usage. Energy as a service is used in different types of other services.
Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market: Growth Drivers
The significant growth of the global energy as a service market can be attributed to multiple factors such as the increase in the adoption and the usage of renewable energy resources, the continuous efforts of the builders in the construction of the energy generation while reducing the energy cost, rapid construction and installation of smart grids, increased energy efficiency activities, the multiple investments, and initiatives by the government. These factors drive the growth of global energy as a service market.
The commercial, industrial, and residential sectors require a continuous supply of electricity to meet their basic needs. The alternative source of power for the generation of electricity has increased in these sectors, which led to the rapid growth of the energy as a service market.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Energy as a Service (EaaS) market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 12.52% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Energy as a Service (EaaS) market size was valued at around USD 61.47 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 148.63 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The heavy capital investments for the establishment of the advanced market grid can impede market growth. Wind and solar power account for a few contributions to global energy generation. A good amount of energy generation requires heavy investments to produce the optimum amount of energy.
D) The rapid shift from the traditional transitional market to the advanced energy as a service model is initiated by the government and the key players provide ample opportunities for the growth of energy as a service market on a global scale.
E) The energy as a service market has been greatly impacted by the global pandemic, which led to a steep decrease in energy production, due to the substantial decline in the commercial and industrial sectors. This has become a challenge for the global EaaS market to maintain its position.
Regional Landscape
Based on the region, the energy as a service market is present across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America has dominated the global energy as a service market in the base year of 2021 and is expected to maintain its higher position in the market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high demand for the construction of smart buildings and automation, as well as energy efficiency projects.
Based on revenue, the EaaS market across North America was valued at 27.49 billion, and the market value is expected to expand at its highest during the forecasting period. The major amount of market share is contributed by the US. The commercial industries across the US have adopted to install power projects for efficient energy storage to cut down operational expenses.
Key Players
Veolia
Centrica
EDF Renewables
Schneider Electric
ABB
Siemens
GE
The Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market is segmented as follows:
By Service Type
Energy supply service
Energy optimization and efficiency service
Energy operational and maintenance service
By End-User
Commercial
Industrial
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
