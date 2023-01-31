Detroit Sewn Launches First Digital Course for Start-Up Apparel Brands
Pre-production & manufacturing apparel can be an overwhelming process, but Detroit Sewn is helping to make it easier with digital courses for startup brands.
I started with pricing products because it’s the biggest challenge our clients face. Pricing too high or too low can kill a brand before it has a chance to grow and establish itself in its segment.”PONTIAC, MI, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its inception in 2015, Detroit Sewn has prided itself on “handholding” startup brands to help them through what can be an overwhelming process of pre-production and manufacturing apparel. Now company owner Karen Buscemi has taken that handholding to the next level with the launch of a digital course to help brands figure out how to price their products.
— Karen Buscemi, President & CEO of Detroit Sewn
“I started with pricing products because it’s the biggest challenge our clients face,” says Buscemi, who serves as President & CEO of the factory. “Pricing too high or too low can kill a brand before it has a chance to grow and establish itself in its segment.”
Buscemi notes that pricing a product goes way beyond simply deciding on a price. “It’s a whole process that starts with understanding your brand, your product and your customer, and then delving into all of the costs involved, the sales models you plan to use, what your competition is doing, and the perceived value of both your brand and your products.”
The course, entitled “Setting Prices For Your Apparel Brand,” also provides plenty of in-depth information on manufacturing, lingo and more, as Buscemi says she can’t teach on a topic without ensuring all the information surrounding it is understood.
The first of four planned digital courses for 2023, students can access the material and go through the course at their own pace, with the ability to review the information any time they need a refresher. Buscemi makes herself available via email to answer students’ questions along the way. Students also receive course-completion certificates.
Students who purchase a course get one-year free membership in Detroit Sewn’s Brand Building group, which includes exclusive content, special discounts and the Brand Builders Forum, where members can connect, share resources and support each other.
Detroit Sewn is a full-service manufacturer of apparel, home goods, accessories, pet products and more. They also provide branded merchandise, consulting and one-on-one coaching.
