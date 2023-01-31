LBMC Named to Inc. Best in Business List

Recognized Among Elite Group of Companies Going Above and Beyond in Their Industries and Communities

/EIN News/ -- Nashville, Tenn, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, one of the Southeast’s largest advisory and business consulting firms, has been named to the newly released Inc. 2022 Best in Business list in the Management Consulting category for the Community Development Area of Impact. Now in its third year, Inc.’s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine, recognizes the most dynamic companies that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole. LBMC was selected from a highly competitive pool of thousands of applicants and named one of five in the community development area of impact.

“We are honored to be recognized as an Inc. Best in Business in the Community Development area of impact,” said Jeff Drummonds, LBMC’s CEO. “We owe this outstanding distinction to our team members, who go above and beyond to give back to our clients, peers, and communities year in and year out. I am proud to be part of a firm whose culture is fundamentally tied to empowering and uplifting the communities where we work, live and serve. Congratulations to our team members for this Inc. magazine recognition.”

“Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America’s most dynamic businesses and the great things they do. The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.’s editors reviewed the companies’ achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 55 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 241 honored in the list’s third year. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

About LBMC

LBMC is a 2023 Forbes Top Recommended Firm, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms and a Top 35 firm in the nation serving approximately 10,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. LBMC has more than 750 employees, with offices in Chattanooga, Nashville (Brentwood), and Knoxville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today offers a broad range of advisory and business consulting needs for its client base. LBMC is an industry leader in financial, human resources, technology, information security and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. For more information, visit www.lbmc.com.

About INC.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

