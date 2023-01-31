Legacy Suite President Recognized for Impact in Supporting Communities, Business Professionals

The president has made significant contributions in supporting affordable housing in New York and bringing decades of investment banking and portfolio management expertise to the Joint Ownership Entity of the City of New York.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Bell, co-founder and President of Legacy Suite, was recently recognized for his expertise and success in supporting communities and business professionals in New York City. In January, Bell was appointed treasurer of the Joint Ownership Entity of the City of New York, an initiative that supports the development of affordable housing in the city. In the fall of 2022, Bell also received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the New York Real Estate Chamber, a group supporting minority businesses and community development in the region.

Bell is committed to advancing social welfare and positively impacting local communities. He is the founding chairman, continuing officer, and director of the New York Real Estate Chamber, and a founding and current member of the Black Business Collaborative. Through these roles, he has facilitated the creation and collaboration of successful minority- and women-led real estate firms, faith-based organizations, and other businesses to work with the business and government sectors in developing solutions.

As a Harvard-educated chartered financial analyst (CFA) with more than 30 years of experience in investment banking and portfolio management, Bell founded Legacy Suite in 2021, along with his business partners Sean Foote and Chris Bramwell, after realizing traditional estate planning was not inclusive of the digital asset revolution currently happening.

"The digital revolution has made way for the rise of a multitude of intangible assets, making digital estate planning an integral component of traditional estate planning," Bell said. "We aim to create an online resource that beneficiaries can access that will offer a clear roadmap that outlines access permissions as provided and instructed by the original user(s)."

For more than 30 years, Bell has worked in investment banking and portfolio management, overseeing fixed-income and equity investments at firms like JPMorgan, Prudential, Citigroup, and Legacy Growth Partners. With expertise in several industries, including healthcare and real estate, and a desire to promote social welfare, Bell served as a C-level leader and director at North General Hospital, the Ralph Lauren Cancer Center, Literacy Partners, and others. As an officer and director of the New Rochelle Industrial Development Agency, he also helped vet and approve a multibillion-dollar development plan currently underway.

To learn about Legacy Suite and how to secure digital assets, visit www.legacysuite.com.

About Legacy Suite

Legacy Suite is a complete end-to-end solution providing first-class digital estate planning support. Legacy Suite is a secure solution for crypto self-custody, which allows you to hold your own keys, set up directives, assign executors, and have peace of mind knowing that your digital assets will safely transfer to your next of kin. To learn more, visit www.legacysuite.com.

Contact Information:

Buse Kayar

buse@newswire.com



Related Images











Image 1: Gordon Bell









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment