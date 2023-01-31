Ultrasound Transducers Market Worth $5.5 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Ultrasound Transducers Market by Product (Convex, Linear, Endocavitary, Phased Array, CW Doppler), Application (Diagnostic [Cardiovascular, OB/GYN, Musculoskeletal), Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, ASC) - Global Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, ‘ Ultrasound Transducers Market by Product (Convex, Linear, Endocavitary, Phased Array, CW Doppler), Application (Diagnostic [Cardiovascular, OB/GYN, Musculoskeletal), Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, ASC) - Global Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the ultrasound transducers market is projected to reach $5.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5401

An ultrasound transducer converts electrical energy into mechanical (sound) energy and back again, based on the piezoelectric effect. It is the hand-held part of the ultrasound machine responsible for producing and detecting. Transducers are used in diagnostics, surgical treatments, and non-invasive processes.

This market's growth is driven rising prevalence of cardiovascular and abdominal disorders, technological developments in ultrasound modality, the growing incidence of orthopedic injuries and musculoskeletal disorders, rising geriatric population, and the increasing number of hospitals. However, the high cost of ultrasound products and the lack of skilled professionals hamper the growth of this market to a notable extent.

Technological Developments in Ultrasonic Transducers

The material selection and structure design of ultrasound transducers play an important role in influencing acoustic performance. Hence, new materials with added properties and optimizing device structure are under consideration while developing ultrasound transducers. A recent research study on piezoelectric material resulted in the development of Sm-PMN-PT single crystal with piezoelectricity and transparent PMN-PT single crystal with ultrahigh piezoelectricity has been invented, providing a new strategy for ultrasound transducers fabrication. Also, for more convenience in biomedical engineering applications, the development trend of ultrasound transducers has aimed toward miniaturization, array design, and multifunctional integration. Moreover, the continuous influx of new technologies, such as 3D printing, flexible electronics, and artificial intelligence, is expected to bring innovation in transducer design.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5401

Handheld ultrasound machines are developed with dual-probe technology, which occurs when two transducers are placed into a single probe. This technology allows for more precise and reliable results. Most dual-probe models will include linear arrays and phased transducers. Hence, these developments further increase the demand for ultrasound transducers for various medical applications.

The global ultrasound transducers market is segmented based on product (convex, linear, endocavitary, phased array, CW doppler, other products), application (diagnostic [cardiovascular, general imaging, orthopedic & musculoskeletal, obstetrics & gynecology (OB-GYN), other applications] and therapeutic), end user (hospitals & clinics, diagnostic imaging centers, ambulatory surgical centers, other end users), and geography. the study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Based on product, in 2023, the convex segment is expected to account for the largest share of the ultrasound transducers market. However, the linear segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period as the linear transducers are useful for precise imaging and widely used for imaging the prostate, bladder, testis, and thyroid from the skin surface. For instance, according to the article published by The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, globally, there were 94 million prevalent cases of benign prostatic hyperplasia in 2019, which increased from 51.1 million cases in 2000.

Quick Buy – Ultrasound Transducers Market- Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/47854773

Based on application, in 2023, the diagnostic segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The technological developments in specialized application modalities, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing awareness among people regarding early diagnosis contribute to the segment’s growth.

Based on end user, in 2023, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the ultrasound transducers market. Hospitals & clinics are present in urban and rural areas with ultrasound machines installed. Hence people prefer visiting hospitals to perform tests. Also, post-pandemic, a large population is regaining their accessibility to healthcare/medical services and has started visiting hospitals for routine medical checkups or testing, contributing to the large market share of this segment.

Based on geography, in 2023, North America is expected to dominate the global ultrasound transducers market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Patient awareness regarding early diagnosis, an advanced healthcare system in the U.S. and Canada, and the high adoption of advanced technologies contribute to this market’s large market share. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market players during 2020–2023. In recent years, the ultrasound transducers market has witnessed several product approvals, product launches, partnerships, expansions, and acquisitions.

Some of the key players operating in this market are GE Healthcare (U.S.), Seimens Healthineers AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherland), FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. (U.S.), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan), Samsung Medison Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Esaote SpA (Italy), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Carestream Health, Inc (U.S.), and ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd. (South Korea).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ultrasound-transducers-market-5401

Scope of the Report :

Ultrasound Transducers Market, by Product

Convex

Linear

Endocavitary

Phased array

CW Doppler

Other Products

Ultrasound Transducers Market, by Application

Diagnostic Applications Cardiovascular General Imaging Orthopedic & Musculoskeletal Obstetrics and Gynaecology (OB-GYN) Other Applications

Therapeutic Applications

Ultrasound Transducers Market, by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

Ultrasound Transducers Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5401

Related Reports:

Medical Image Analysis Software Market by Software Type (Integrated, Standalone), Image (2D, 3D, 4D), Modality (X-ray, CT, Ultrasound, MRI), Application (Cardiology, Orthopedic, Neurology), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Center)—Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/medical-image-analysis-software-market-5383

Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market By Component (Software, Services), Specialty (Radiology, Cardiology, Neurology, Obstetrics/Gynecology, Oncology), Modality (MRI, CT, X-ray, Ultrasound), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Center) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/artificial-intelligence-in-medical-diagnostics-market-5312

Breast Imaging Market by Technology [Ionizing (FFDM, Analog, 3D Mammogram, CT, CBCT), Non-Ionizing (Breast Ultrasound, Breast MRI, AWBU, Breast Thermography)], End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Imaging Center), and Geography - Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/breast-imaging-market-4959

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market by Product and Solution (Consumables, Systems, Software), Method (Ultrasound Screening, Cell Free DNA Test), Application (Trisomy, Microdeletions, Monosomy), and End-user (Diagnostic Labs) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market-5068

Diagnostic Imaging Market by Product (X-ray (Digital, Analog), MRI (Closed, Open), Ultrasound, CT, Nuclear Imaging (SPECT, PET), Application (Orthopedic, OB/GYN, MSK, Cardiology, Oncology), End User (Hospital, Imaging Centers) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/diagnostic-imaging-market-4950

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/629/ultrasound-transducers-market-2030

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research