Electric Linear Cylinders Market will value USD 1145.39 million by 2030 : GreyViews

Electric Linear Cylinders Market Size By Linear Speed (0.1m/s-0.5m/s, Above 0.5m/s and Others), By Vertical (Automotive, Food & Beverages, Healthcare and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the electric linear cylinders market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the electric linear cylinders market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as linear speed, vertical, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global electric linear cylinders market are Bosch Rexroth AG, SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG, BJ-Gear, Kollmorgen, Exlar Europe GmbH, Tsubakimoto Europe B.V., Tolomatic, Rockwell Automation, Moog, Inc., BJ-Gear, Mul-T-Lock Kollmorgen among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide electric linear cylinders market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

In electric cylinders, there is no strength at a standstill because they are self-locking linear drives. Electric cylinders are the ideal alternative to hydraulic and pneumatic structures. Additionally, they can meet high-pressure and high-speed requirements. Manufacturers of electric linear cylinders focus on innovation and improving their capabilities due to the high performance and cost-effectiveness of electric linear cylinders compared to pneumatic and hydraulic cylinders. The use of electric linear cylinders in commercial and defense aircraft reduces the burden on maintenance personnel, improves aircraft performance, and provides a faster reaction time, as well as a higher level of reliability and lower lifetime cost. Electric linear cylinders are expected to be in demand during the forecast period because of the growing demand for commercial and defense aircraft. There are some factors which are obstructing market growth such as high costs and improper handling of the electric linear cylinders. A linear electric cylinder can be operated and sustained at any temperature. These products must be stored properly, with appropriate insulation measures to prevent leaks. In the event that electrical actuators are faulty or loosely insulated, gases can leak and adversely affect the health of employees and people nearby.

Scope of Electric Linear Cylinders Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered Linear Speed, Vertical, and Regions.



Major Players Bosch Rexroth AG, SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG, BJ-Gear, Kollmorgen, Exlar Europe GmbH, Tsubakimoto Europe B.V., Tolomatic, Rockwell Automation, Moog, Inc., BJ-Gear, Mul-T-Lock Kollmorgen among others

Segmentation Analysis

Above 0.5m/s is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The linear speed segment includes 0.1m/s-0.5m/s, above 0.5m/s and others. The above 0.5m/s segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. A leading share of the electric linear cylinders market was held in 2017 by the segment with a linear speed above 0.5 m/s, which is expected to remain so for the forecast period. Thrust-rod type actuators use electric cylinders with linear speeds above 0.5 m/s. The actuators are driven by ball screws or load screws. Pushing-pulling and inserting operations require very short extension and retract times when using these cylinders.

Automotive is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The vertical segment includes automotive, food & beverages, healthcare and others. The automotive segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Among the many industries that use electric linear cylinders is the automotive industry, which uses them for material handling, assembly and positioning, offering precise control and positioning of heavy loads with ease. As well as opening and closing vehicle doors, robotic spot welding, assembly pressing, and fixtures in the automotive industry, these cylinders are also used to open and close car doors.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the electric linear cylinders market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The European region witnessed a major share. As for the global electric linear cylinders market, Europe is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The rapidly growing automotive industry, the use of electric liner cylinders due to their clean technology, and the growing investment in developing advanced electric linear cylinders contribute heavily to the market's growth in Europe.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's electric linear cylinders market size was valued at USD 85.32 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Electric linear cylinders are expected to be in high demand due to some of the prominent automobile manufacturers, such as Audi, BMW and others.

China

China’s electric linear cylinders market size was valued at USD 18.48 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 29.01 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030.

With the continued growth of the automotive sector in China, auto manufacturers are also increasing their demand for electric linear cylinders so that they can control quality and production costs. Electric linear cylinders are becoming increasingly popular in automotive production processes because of this greater automation.

India

India's electric linear cylinders market size was valued at USD 14.22 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 22.15 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030.

The entry of MG Hector and KIA, two international brands, is expected to boost the growth of India's automotive industry. It is therefore expected that electric linear cylinders will be in high demand due to the growing automotive industry and increasing adoption of automation.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising demand from the automotive sector.

