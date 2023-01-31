Joint Pain Injection Market will worth USD 8.30 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Joint Pain Injection Market Size By Injection Type (Hyaluronic Acid Injections, Corticosteroid Injections, Platelets Rich Plasma Injections, and Others), By Joint Type (Shoulder & Elbow, Knee & Ankle and Others), By End-User (Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Hospitals Pharmacies, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the joint pain injection market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the joint pain injection market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the injection type, joint type, end-user, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global joint pain injection market are Pfizer Inc, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION, Allergan Plc, Anika Therapeutics, Inc, Bioventus LLC, Ferring B.V, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, and Sanofi S.A. among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide joint pain injection market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Discomfort may be caused by damage to any of the tendons, bursae, or ligaments surrounding the joint. Drugs are injected directly into the joints during joint pain injections to assist the patient feel less painful and irritated. Joint pain injections, also known as intra-articular injections, are widely used to treat inflammatory joint conditions such gout, osteoarthritis, bursitis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis. Arthritis symptoms include joint pain, stiffness, redness, and a decrease in physical activity. The two most prevalent types of arthritis are osteoarthritis, a degenerative joint disease, and rheumatoid arthritis, an inflammatory disorder that usually affects the hands and feet. Risk factors for osteoarthritis include getting older, being more obese, not exercising, and losing bone mineral density. Injections of corticosteroids and hyaluronic acid are routinely used to relieve swelling and pain in afflicted joint regions. Direct injections into the joints are used to treat joint pain and reduce swelling and inflammation. The bulk of the time, joint discomfort in the elderly is brought on by pre-existing illnesses or disorders. The knee, ankle, hip, shoulder, elbow, and facet joints of the spine are the main areas of the spine that are most commonly affected by arthritis. Joint discomfort is increased by the pain it generates in the joints, which in turn creates inflammation.

Scope of Joint Pain Injection Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Injection Type, Joint Type, End-User, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Pfizer Inc, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION, Allergan Plc, Anika Therapeutics, Inc, Bioventus LLC, Ferring B.V, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, and Sanofi S.A. among other

Segmentation Analysis

The hyaluronic acid injections segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The injection type segment is an hyaluronic acid injections, corticosteroid injections, platelets rich plasma injections, and others. The hyaluronic acid injections segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Hyaluronic acid injections can help people with osteoarthritis (OA)-related knee discomfort who have already tried unsuccessful therapies like acetaminophen and other analgesics. Hyaluronic acid injections have gained popularity as a non-surgical therapeutic option, particularly in light of how reluctant clinicians are to routinely provide intraarticular corticosteroid injections. Market players are working hard to develop new products with lots of advantages and frequently release new items. For instance, Seikagaku Corporation introduced HyLink, an intra-articular single-injection Visco supplement for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis, in Taiwan through TCM Biotech International Corp. in August 2021. A hyaluronate hydrogel acts as the main component and is cross-linked. It is projected that the launches will quicken segment growth over the forecast period.

Knee & ankle segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment is retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, hospitals pharmacies, and others. The knee & ankle segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. With the increasing number of knee and ankle osteoarthritis patients, it is expected that the market share for intra-articular injections will increase during the near future. In addition, the growing number of patients who are undergoing treatment and the robust product portfolio offered by key players for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis are driving growth of the market.

The online pharmacies segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment is retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, hospitals pharmacies, and others. The online pharmacies segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rising internet usage in emerging countries is what is driving the segment's growth. Additionally, the market for internet pharmacies has grown significantly thanks to the move toward digitization.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the joint pain injection include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. Owing to the high prevalence of musculoskeletal issues, rising older population, substantial industry player presence in the area, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, increased public awareness of accessible technologies, and the concentration of important market players in the region. Millions of Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), endure chronic pain each year as a result of arthritis. One in four of the 15 million persons with arthritis who have the disease say their sickness has left their joints in excruciating pain. The market in this industry is growing as a result of the rising rate of new technology adoption. Significant market players are also pouring a lot of cash into research initiatives that may eventually broaden the market in North America.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's joint pain injection market size was valued at USD 0.10 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.18 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2030.

Germany dominated the regional market for joint pain in 2021 due to its large patient population. The use of hyaluronic acid in Germany will significantly rise as a result of the rising demand for osteoarthritis treatments.

China

China’s joint pain injection market size was valued at USD 0.37 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.69 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2030 Due to the common musculoskeletal disorders that cause joint discomfort. Growing public understanding of non-invasive orthopaedic treatments, continual improvements in implant technology, and state-of-the-art medical facilities.

India

India's joint pain injection market size was valued at USD 0.28 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.52 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2030. Due to India's massive patient base, expanding use of treatments, rise in the number of elderly people, and greater awareness of joint-related ailments.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the joint pain injection market is mainly driven by rise in ostheoarthritis.

