MDC invites the public to a free turkey hunting program March 18 in Montgomery City

MONTGOMERY CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn the basics of spring turkey hunting on March 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Montgomery City Public Library.

Participants will be introduced to the basics of turkey biology, scouting, calling, proper hunt setup, hunting safety, and more. This event is free to the public ages 6 and older with prior registration required. To register, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4YG. For questions, contact the instructor, Ethan Regan, at ethan.regan@mdc.mo.gov.

The Montgomery City Public Library is located at 224 N Allen Street in Montgomery City.

