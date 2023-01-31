MDC offers free tasty teas from trees workshops Feb. 14 and 15 in Warsaw and Clinton

Body

Clinton, Mo. – When pondering ways to warm up on winter days, don’t forget teas made from native trees and shrubs. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer free Tasty Teas from Trees and More classes Feb. 14 in Warsaw and Feb. 15 in Clinton. These programs will teach how to use wild native edibles to make teas.

Ginger Miller and Kara Entrop, MDC conservation educators, will teach which parts from various trees and shrubs can be used for teas, how to identify them, when to gather the materials, and how to prepare the teas. Samples will be made from white pine, sumac, spicebush, and elderberry. The More in the event title includes syrup made from maple and shagbark hickory tree sap that will be available for sweetening tea samples for taste testing.

These classes are for all ages. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required.

The native tea classes will be offered from 10 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Lost Valley Fish Hatchery in Warsaw. To register for the 10 a.m. session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Yi. For the 1 p.m. session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Y5.

Tasty teas will be offered from 10 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at MDC’s Clinton Office. To register for the 10 a.m. session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4YS. For the 1 p.m. session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4YT.

For more information about wild edibles in Missouri, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Gi.