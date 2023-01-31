Virtual Tuesday Power Hour Series by TransitionME: 1/31 Session – Teaching Skills that Matter

The Maine Department of Education, Office of Special Services & Inclusive Education presents TransitionME Virtual Tuesday Power Hour Series, a best practices forum to provide opportunities for our State educators and transition leaders to grapple with and actuate strategies and support for our scholars’ diverse needs and pathways to post-secondary opportunities

Upcoming session: What central skills do students, including students with exceptionalities, need to find success in life and work?

Audience: All teachers; Highly recommended for Sped teachers, Case managers & Transition Leads

When: Jan 31, 2023 03:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Amy Poland, a member of Maine Department of Education (DOE) Adult Education Team, will discuss nine central skills that are critical for success in life and work and will share the Teaching Skills that Matter toolkit, a set of high-quality lessons that integrate the skills into relevant contexts, such as civics education, health literacy, and workforce preparation. While written for adult learners, the TSTM toolkit materials are also relevant for high school learners, including multilingual learners.

Register here in advance for this meeting. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Participants who take part in this Professional Development will receive 1 contact hour.

For further information contact Titus O’Rourke, Maine DOE Eligibility & Transition Specialist at titus.orourke@maine.gov or call 207-215-6303.