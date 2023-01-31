Life Extension Launches New Respiratory Health Supplement

Healthy Lungs protects lungs from environmental stressors

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How often do you think about your lung function? If you’re like most of us, the answer is probably, not often. Yet, easy breathing is essential to enjoying a long and fulfilling life. To help consumers be proactive about maintaining lung health, and to help protect lung function against environmental stressors, Life Extension has launched Healthy Lungs, a daily respiratory supplement. The botanical combo provides ingredients scientifically studied to help maintain normal respiratory function and healthy, open airways.

“Most lung and respiratory supplements focus on upper respiratory tract and immune support rather than breathing and lung tissue health,” noted Dr. Cristina Matthewman, Innovation Team Leader for Life Extension Research and Product Development. “We wanted to provide a lung-focused formula, so we endeavored to find high-quality scientifically studied ingredients to support lung health and function.” Indeed, this daily respiratory formula is designed to support lower respiratory tract health and promote normal breathing in several ways. “The synergistic combination of Boswellia and Indian Bael fruit helps inhibit inflammatory factors to support overall lung health,” Dr. Matthewman explained. “Saffron helps relax the airways, encouraging easy, open airways. And lastly, andrographolide, an active compound in Indian echinacea, has shown protective effects against cellular stress, maintaining healthy lung tissue and normal respiratory function.”

According to Dr. Michael A. Smith, MD, Life Extension’s Director of Education, factors like aging, poor daily habits (including smoking, lack of regular exercise and an unbalanced diet), and even the air quality in our environment can significantly impact how well we breathe. “Lung tissue is designed for gas exchange (oxygen for carbon dioxide), but it also helps keep pollutants from entering the bloodstream,” explained Dr. Smith. “So, lungs are exposed to a lot, which can impact lung cells and tissue. The four ingredients in this new respiratory supplement can help maintain lung health and normal respiratory patterns, no matter your age or environment.”

Healthy Lungs is the newest addition to Life Extension’s supplements. Each vegetarian capsule is once-daily, gluten free and contains no genetically modified ingredients.

For more than 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition, and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

