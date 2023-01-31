Submit Release
FBLA Partners with Intuit to Launch Spring Social Innovation Challenge

/EIN News/ -- Reston, Virginia, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA) and Intuit, Inc. announced the launch of the Intuit Spring Social Innovation Challenge, a nationwide competition that encourages young entrepreneurs to develop innovative solutions to pressing social and environmental issues. 

The challenge is open to all FBLA High School members across the United States and Canada and spurs participants to think creatively and critically about how they can use technology to solve important problems in their communities. The spring competition asks students to come up with a project to help make their school more sustainable.   

“We are excited to continue to partner with Intuit, providing FBLA members with this wonderful opportunity to showcase their talents, skills, and innovative ideas,” said Alexander T. Graham, FBLA President & CEO. “The Intuit Social Innovation Challenge is aligned with our mission of developing community-minded business leaders who will make a real difference in the world and ‘lead with a cause.’” 

The top three teams will receive educational scholarships and mentorship from Intuit experts to help them bring their ideas to life. Members of the first-place team will receive $5,000 each. The second-place and third-place team members will each receive $3,000 and $2,000, respectively.  

The fall competition attracted more than 300 high schools, and FBLA students won first place and third places. The first-place team included Neal Karani, Shaomin Kee, Adithya Ravichandran, and Vineeth Sendilraj from Lambert High School in Suwanee, Georgia. The third-place winners were Shriya Patel, Jai Desai, Riva Babaria, and Kristy Garcia from Sayreville War Memorial High School in Parlin, New Jersey.  

“At Intuit, we believe that young people have the creativity and resourcefulness to change the world for the better, and we are committed to supporting them,” said Intuit Strategic Partners Manager Teymour Ashkan. “The Intuit Social Innovation Challenge is a great way for Intuit to walk the walk and equip the next generation of leaders with the skills to address society’s greatest challenge: climate change.” 

To learn more about the Intuit Social Innovation Challenge and apply by the March 6 deadline, please visit the FBLA website.  

About FBLA 

Future Business Leaders of America is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with active middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Its mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.fbla.org. 

About Intuit 

Intuit, Inc. is a leading provider of financial management and tax preparation software for individuals, small businesses, and accountants. The company's mission is to power prosperity around the world by creating products and services that simplify people's financial lives. 


