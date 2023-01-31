Egg Protein Powder Market size is projected to reach USD 12.40 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%: Straits Research
The global egg protein powder market size was valued at USD 7.86 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 12.40 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2023–2031). North America is the most significant shareholder in the global egg protein powder market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.
/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovalbumin and lysozyme are two of the egg's proteins widely recognized as high quality and available in large quantities for a low price. They are perfect for the production of various food ingredients thanks to their low toxicity, antibacterial properties, and biodegradability. Egg protein is a critical ingredient in many different protein powders designed to meet the demands of sports nutrition consumers. It's favored because it's easily absorbed and packed with muscle-nourishing branched-chain amino acids. It's a staple in protein bars and other nutrient-dense snacks. These items contain vital amino acids, proteins, and bioactive ingredients to aid in the development of strong bones and muscles.
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/egg-protein-powder-market/request-sample
Increasing Population of Health-Conscious Consumers Drives the Global Market
The rising popularity of protein supplements as dietary supplements among consumers should fuel the expansion of the protein supplement market. Using egg proteins in various contexts is anticipated to fuel market growth. Due to an increase in the number of people employed in the sports industry, the demand for nutritious fare has increased. Thus, there has been a meteoric rise in interest in food and drink options to boost athletic performance. Egg proteins' versatility as an emulsifier, foaming agent, solvent, and gelling agent also contributes to their extensive use in the food and beverage industry. Meanwhile, market leaders are focusing on strategic and viral marketing campaigns to expand their share of consumers' attention and spending. The market will grow due to consumers' increasing disposable income and the trend toward more strenuous outdoor activities.
Increasing Trend of Non-Consumption of Meat Products Creates Tremendous Opportunities
Growing snacking habits are likely to become a long-term market growth driver. So that they can seize control of the undeveloped North American egg protein market, Quevos has announced the release of the first egg white chips in the world. After cage-free, non-GMO egg proteins enter the market, demand will increase. The emergence of health-tracking apps for mobile devices has also contributed to the beginning of a new lifestyle. Numerous protein-rich foods, beverages, and other products use dried eggs as an ingredient. Increased demand has led to a rise in the popularity of protein-rich diets. Thus, companies shifted their focus to healthier options to cater to rising consumer demand.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size
|USD 12.40 Billion by 2031
|CAGR
|5.2% (2023-2031)
|Historical Data
|2020-2021
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023–2031
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Product Type, Applications, Regions
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|Bouwhuis-Enthoven (Netherlands), SANOVO TECHNOLOGY GROUP (Denmark), The Eurovo Group (Italy), IGRECA France (France), Rose Acre Farms (U.S.), Daiichi-Kasei Co., Ltd. (Japan), Dalian Hanovo Foods Co., Ltd (China), GF Ovodry S.p.a. (Italy), and Taiyo International (Japan).,
|Key Market Opportunities
|Increasing Trend of Non-Consumption of Meat Products
|Key Market Drivers
|Increasing Population of Health-Conscious Consumers
Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/egg-protein-powder-market
Regional Analysis
North America is the most significant shareholder in the global egg protein powder market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Such a trend is likely driven by rising raw material availability and consumer health consciousness. Many eggs are produced here. EGGWAY's five varieties of egg powder, which are all up to international standards, make up one of the company's best-selling items. These products have many applications in the baking industry, including as a glazing agent and in making noodles and other noodle-based dishes. One of Brazil's most important economic sectors is the sports industry, which boosts demand for health and wellness products there.
Europe is expected to grow during the forecast period. Europe is the world's second-largest market because of the region's insatiable hunger for bakery goods that are high in protein. The European bakery industry is among the oldest and most renowned in the world. Additionally, several government organizations are trying to create a hospitable setting for protein supplements and nutritious food. The market for egg protein powder is growing because of the increasing popularity of baked goods high in protein. The major players have had easy access to an ample supply of raw materials, enabling them to produce large quantities of egg protein powder.
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience rapid growth during the forecasted time frame. Japan and China are the region's two largest egg consumers. The Asia-Pacific region has long suffered from widespread malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies. Because it contains 12% of the daily value for protein and several other nutrients like vitamins, essential amino acids, and minerals, the egg is a healthy, high-nutrient option that has helped countries like India reduce the burden of malnutrition. Numerous government and international campaigns, programs, and initiatives have been launched to address these issues head-on. Manufacturers have also introduced a protein powder alternative to eggs, targeting the area's young professional population.
Over the foreseeable future, the Middle East and Africa will experience significant growth. As more companies that make egg protein powder set up shops in the area, the market has room to expand. Manufacturers in the egg protein industry are upgrading egg white protein powders for people with lactose intolerance. Recently, there has been a rising interest in health and physical activity. Therefore, protein foods have found a vast market in the Middle East. The regionally tailored Gym Edition brand from global supplement distributor NZMP is expected to be in high demand.
Key Highlights
- The global egg protein powder market size is projected to reach USD 12.40 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2023–2031).
- Based on product type, the global egg protein powder market is bifurcated into whole egg powder, egg white powder, and egg yolk powder. The egg white powder segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.
- Based on application, the global egg protein powder market is bifurcated into the bakery, meat products, ice cream, dietary supplements, and others. The dietary supplements segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.
- North America is the most significant shareholder in the global egg protein powder market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.
The global egg protein powder market’s major key players are
- Bouwhuis-Enthoven
- SANOVO TECHNOLOGY GROUP
- The Eurovo Group
- IGRECA France
- Rose Acre Farms
- Daiichi-Kasei Co. Ltd.
- Dalian Hanovo Foods Co. Ltd
- GF Ovodry S.p.a.
- Taiyo International
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/egg-protein-powder-market/request-sample
Global Egg Protein Powder Market: Segmentation
By Product Type
- Whole Egg Powder
- Egg White Powder
- Egg Yolk Powder
By Applications
- Bakery
- Meat Products
- Ice Cream
- Dietary Supplements
- Other
By Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
TABLE OF CONTENT
-
Introduction
- Market Definition
- Market Scope
-
Research Methodology
- Primary Research
- Research Methodology
- Assumptions & Exclusions
- Secondary Data Sources
-
Market Overview
- Report Segmentation & Scope
- Value Chain Analysis: Egg Protein Powder Market
- Key Market Trends
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Threat of Substitution
- Threat of New Entrants
- Competitive Rivalry
- Market Share Analysis
-
Product Type Overview
- Introduction
- Market Size & Forecast
- Whole Egg Powder
- Market Size & Forecast
- Egg White Powder
- Market Size & Forecast
- Introduction
-
Application Overview
- Introduction
- Market Size & Forecast
- Bakery
- Market Size & Forecast
- Meat Products
- Market Size & Forecast
- Introduction
-
Regional Overview
- Introduction
- Market Size & Forecast
-
America
- North America
- U.S.
- By Product Type
- By Application
- Canada
- By Product Type
- By Application
- Mexico
- By Product Type
- By Application
- Latin America
- By Product Type
- By Application
-
Europe
- Market Size & Forecast
- Germany
- By Product Type
- By Application
- France
- By Product Type
- By Application
- U.K.
- By Product Type
- By Application
- Italy
- By Product Type
- By Application
- Spain
- By Product Type
- By Application
- Rest of Europe
- By Product Type
- By Application
-
Asia Pacific
- Market Size & Forecast
- Japan
- By Product Type
- By Application
- China
- By Product Type
- By Application
- Australia
- By Product Type
- By Application
- India
- By Product Type
- By Application
- South Korea
- By Product Type
- By Application
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- By Product Type
- By Application
-
Middle East & Africa
- Market Size & Forecast
- Saudi Arabia
- By Product Type
- By Application
- South Africa
- By Product Type
- By Application
- Kuwait
- By Product Type
- By Application
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- By Product Type
- By Application
- Introduction
-
Company Profile
- Bouwhuis-Enthoven
- Company Overview
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments
- Product Portfolio
- SANOVO TECHNOLOGY GROUP
- Company Overview
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments
- Product Portfolio
- The Eurovo Group
- Company Overview
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments
- Product Portfolio
- Bouwhuis-Enthoven
- Conclusion & Recommendation
- Acronyms & Abbreviations
Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/egg-protein-powder-market/toc
Market News
- In March 2022, The Everyday Company introduced macrons, made from egg protein derived from engineered yeast to the American market.
- In March 2020, The Egg Powder and Egg White Powder from Z Natural Foods are Available for Use in Time of Need.
News Media
Egg Protein Powder Market: Fuel for a Healthy Body
Development of Dietary Supplements to Spur Eggshell Membrane Market Healthy Growth
Have a Look at the Related Research Report
Animal Protein Market: Information by Product Type (Dairy protein, Egg protein), Application (Pharmaceutical and Nutraceuticals), and Region- Forecast till 2030
LAMEA Eggshell Membrane Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 27.46 Million With a CAGR of 8.9% by 2030
North America Eggshell Membrane Market Predicted to Surpass USD 67.02 Million by 2030 and Grow at 9.3% CAGR
About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.
Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.
Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.
For more information on your target market, please contact us below:
Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)
+91 8087085354 (APAC)
+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)
Email: sales@straitsresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter