Chitosan Market size is projected to reach USD 84.88 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 24.2%: Straits Research

The global chitosan market size was valued at USD 12.07 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 84.88 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 24.2 % during the forecast period 2023–2031. North America has a large proportion of the chitosan market since countries such as the United States and Canada utilize it increasingly.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A chitosan polymer is made from lobster, crab, shrimp, and crawfish shells. Chitin is made when an alkaline substance like caustic soda removes the acetyl group from the chitin shells or exoskeletons of insects, crustaceans, and fungi. This can be done chemically or with enzymes. The different amounts of chitosan in the staples of each product are an important part of industrial production. People say that most chitosan comes from shrimp. Chitosan takes chitin from used crustacean shells and removes the acetyl group. Chitosan is used in many dietary supplements because it stops fat from being absorbed in the digestive tract. Because it works well with living things and breaks down naturally, it is often used in healthcare. Chitosan is great for stopping bleeding because it stops blood from clotting.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/chitosan-market/request-sample





Increased Use of Chitosan as a Flocculant in the Water Treatment Industry acts as a Driver for the Market.

The main growth driver for the chitosan market is the growing use of chitosan as a flocculant in the water treatment industry . It works well as a coagulant for treating wastewater. It is also a chelating agent because it binds easily to highly toxic heavy metals found in wastewater. Chitosan is often used to treat wastewater because it is non-toxic and biodegradable. Market growth is being driven by the growing use of chitosan in dental applications. It is used to make mouthwash, toothpaste, and chewing gum because it fights tooth decay and plaque. It covers up the bad taste of silicon oxide, which is the main ingredient in toothpaste. Chitosan is also used to make dental filler materials, which is expected to help the market grow.

Increased Use of Chitosan in the Agriculture Sector is Providing Lucrative Opportunities for the Market.

The increased use of chitosan in the agricultural sector is predicted to provide new market opportunities throughout the forecast period. Chitosan is used in fertilizers and controlled agrochemical release as a result of its antifungal properties. In addition, increasing research & development in the field of chitosan nanoparticles to increase its use in novel applications is predicted to boost the chitosan market throughout the forecast period. The expanding output of fish, shrimp, and other aquatic species in the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to provide lucrative market opportunities in the near future. The National Fisheries Development Board forecasts that India's overall fish production for 2017-2018 will be 12.60 million metric tonnes, with around 65 percent coming from the inland sector and 50 percent from cultural fisheries, representing about 6.3% of the global fish production.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 84.88 Billion by 2031 CAGR 24.2% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Source, Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Panvo Organics Pvt. Ltd.,GTC Bio Corporation,Kitozyme LLC,Xianju Tengwang Chitosan Factory,DuPont Corporation (NovaMatrix),ZHEJIANG FENGRUN BIOTECH CO. LTD,Advanced BIOPOLYMERS AS,Agratech,Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH,Primex EHF Vietnam Food Key Market Opportunities Expanding use of chitosan in the agricultural sector is anticipated to generate new market possibilities Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for chitosan as a flocculant in the water treatment industry

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/chitosan-market





Regional Analysis

The Global Chitosan Markethas been segmented based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for Chitosan. It's expected to be the fastest-growing area because of the high growth in Japan, China, India, and South Korea. The region's chitosan market will be driven by biobased product demand and favorable government policies. Glucosamine and chitooligosaccharides are approved for use in Korean dietary supplements and are also on the Japan Food Chemical Research Foundation's additives list.

North America has a large proportion of the chitosan market since countries such as the United States and Canada utilize it increasingly. The increased requirement to clean up wastewater is also driving the North American chitosan market. During the projection period, the rising need for drinkable water in a few countries is projected to enhance North America's demand for chitosan.

Europe is one of the most economically and technologically sophisticated regions. Enhanced commercial relations, the blue-card network, and the abundance of natural resources all contribute to the market expansion in the region. Chitosan has been found as a suitable replacement for biopolymer nanofilms used in food and beverage packaging, and Europe's food and beverage industry is thriving.

The region of Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa is expected to experience a slightly slower growth rate than other regions of this industry. Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai are among the economies that have had considerable increases in consumer income, which has led to an increase in demand for chitosan-based products and services.





Key Highlights

The value of The Global Chitosan Market size is projected to reach USD 84.88 billion by 2031 , expanding at a CAGR of 24.2% from 2023 to 2031.

, expanding at a from 2023 to 2031. The global market for Chitosanis categorized by Source, Application, and Region.

Based on the source , the market can be segmented into squid, crab, krill, and shrimp.

, the market can be segmented into squid, crab, krill, and shrimp. Based on the application , the market is segmented into water treatment, pharmaceutical and biomedical, cosmetics, food and beverage, and others.

, the market is segmented into water treatment, pharmaceutical and biomedical, cosmetics, food and beverage, and others. On the basis of geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

Prominent global and regional companies engaged in the Global Chitosan Marketare

Panvo Organics Pvt. Ltd.

GTC Bio Corporation

Kitozyme LLC

XianjuTengwang Chitosan Factory

DuPont Corporation (NovaMatrix)

ZHEJIANG FENGRUN BIOTECH CO. LTD

Advanced BIOPOLYMERS AS

Agratech, Vietnam Food

Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH

PrimexEHF





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/chitosan-market/request-sample





Global Chitosan Market Segmentation

By Source

Squid

Crab

Krill

Shrimp

By Application

Biomedical & pharmaceutical

Food & beverage

Cosmetics

Water treatment

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East

Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Chitosan Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Source Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Squid Market Size & Forecast Crab Market Size & Forecast Application Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Biomedical & Pharmaceutical Market Size & Forecast Food & Beverage Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Source By Application Canada By Source By Application Mexico By Source By Application Latin America By Source By Application Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Source By Application France By Source By Application U.K. By Source By Application Italy By Source By Application Spain By Source By Application Rest of Europe By Source By Application Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Source By Application China By Source By Application Australia By Source By Application India By Source By Application South Korea By Source By Application Rest of Asia-Pacific By Source By Application Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Source By Application South Africa By Source By Application Kuwait By Source By Application Rest of Middle East & Africa By Source By Application Company Profile Panvo Organics Pvt. Ltd Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio GTC Bio Corporation Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Kitozyme LLC Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/chitosan-market/toc





Market News

In March 2021 in Brazil, the University of Brasilia, in collaboration with the University of Campinas, Brazil, Centro de PesquisaemBiotecnologiaLtda, Hospital Regional da AsaNorte (HRAN), Hospital da RegioLeste (HRL), and Hospital Universitário de Brasilia (HUB/UnB), was conducting the VESTA clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of a novel respirator.

in Brazil, the University of Brasilia, in collaboration with the University of Campinas, Brazil, Centro de PesquisaemBiotecnologiaLtda, Hospital Regional da AsaNorte (HRAN), Hospital da RegioLeste (HRL), and Hospital Universitário de Brasilia (HUB/UnB), was conducting the VESTA clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of a novel respirator. In April 2020, MaxioCel, a chitosan-based wound dressing of the next generation, was introduced by AxioBiosolutions Private Limited. Patients suffering from pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, post-surgical wounds, cavity wounds, donor site wounds, and skin abrasions benefit from MaxioCel's rapid healing and high comfort level.





News Media

Increase In Preference For Fiber Reinforcement and Supplementation

The Rising Prevalence of Heart-Related Diseases to Prompt the Need for Krill Oil





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Shrimp Market : Information by Source (Cold Water, Hot Water), Form (Frozen, Canned ), and Region — Forecast till 2030



Seafood Market: Information by Fish Type (Crustaceans, Flatfish, Cephalopods, Groundfish), Sales Channel (Retail, Foodservice, Institutional), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Aquaculture Market: Information by Environment (Marine Water, Fresh Water, Brackish Water), Fish Type (Carps, Mollusks, Crustaceans, Mackerels, Sea Bream), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Aquafeed Market: Information by Form (Dry, Moist), Additives (Amino Acids, Antibiotics), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com