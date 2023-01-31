MemorialCare Gives Back With $200,000 in Community Grants

15 local nonprofits serving their community will receive funding in 2023 to address health access, transportation, food insecurity, housing and/or health prevention

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES and ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MemorialCare, a prominent nonprofit Southern California integrated health system, has announced the recipients for its Community Benefit Grants program for Fiscal Year 2023. MemorialCare will donate a total of $200,000, made possible from across the health system’s four hospitals Long Beach Medical Center, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, and Saddleback Medical Center.



In July 2022, the hospitals put out an annual call for applications through their community benefits grant program which is funded by the hospitals to improve health and wellness in the communities they serve. The financial support benefits local nonprofit public health and human service organizations that serve vulnerable communities including health access and equity, mental health, transportation, food insecurity, housing and or health prevention.

“Giving back to the community is one of MemorialCare’s core values,” said Marcia Manker, CEO, MemorialCare Orange Coast and Saddleback Medical Centers. “Following the holiday season, we are thrilled to be able to provide targeted grant funding to nonprofit organizations providing services that address social determinants of health and health equity throughout the community we care for.”

Fifteen nonprofits will receive MemorialCare Community Benefit grants including: Filipino Migrant Center, Jewish Family & Children’s Services of Long Beach and West Orange County, Harbor Community Health Centers, Project Angel Food, Long Beach Immigrant Rights Coalition, BreastfeedLA, Long Beach Bar Foundation’s Juvenile Emotional Management program, Tichenor Clinic for Children, The Guidance Center, Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach, Friendship Shelter, Helping Hand World Wide, Orange County Rescue Mission’s Village of Hope, Vietnamese American Cancer Foundation, and Meals on Wheels Orange County.

The 2023 recipient applications focused around addressing key health priorities identified by each hospital’s community benefit implementation strategy based on the tri-annual Community Health Needs Assessment. The applications were reviewed and voted on by each hospital Community Benefit Oversight Committee.

