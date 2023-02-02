Ed Martin Automotive Group Acquires Ford Autoworld, Inc and Myers Autoworld Buick GMC
Ed Martin Automotive Group Acquires Ford Autoworld, Inc and Myers Autoworld Buick GMCANDERSON, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ed Martin Automotive Group announced it has acquired Ford Autoworld, Inc and Myers Autoworld Buick GMC. This transaction gives Ed Martin Automotive Group 13 brands and 11 locations in Central Indiana.
Located in Anderson, Indiana, the dealerships serve residents of the greater Anderson area and surrounding regions with a wide selection of new and pre-owned Ford, Buick and GMC vehicles and manufacturer-authorized parts and service.
“My husband (Mark Harrison) and I have held onto a dream to complete my father’s legacy with a Ford dealership. In 1960, Ed Martin was the youngest Ford dealer in the US. Ford is where he made his impact in the automotive world. However, in 1983, my father transitioned to General Motors. Today, we have come 360 degrees to complete our Automotive Family. We are extremely excited to strengthen our presence in Anderson and welcoming the Autoworld employees to the Ed Martin Family. Adding Ford and one more Buick/GMC dealership to our automotive family will give our loyal and cherished customers more to choose from.” said Kathy Martin Harrison, CEO of Ed Martin Automotive.
About Ed Martin Automotive Group
The Ed Martin Automotive group was founded in 1955 by Ed Martin Sr. At sixteen, Ed purchased his first automobile with the money he earned from delivering groceries and selling ice in his neighborhood. He sold his first car from his parent's front yard. His parents, being both professional and very proud people, did not allow Ed to continue selling cars from their front yard. Ed approached the neighborhood "filling" station owner and negotiated a deal to sell his cars from the station. As sales grew, it became apparent he had to open his own used car lot, from which he continued selling and wholesaling used cars. In 1955, Ed Martin purchased his first new car dealership, an Oldsmobile dealership in Shelbyville, Indiana. In 1960 in Indianapolis, Ed Martin became the youngest Ford Automotive dealer in the entire United States. Over the following years, the Ed Martin Automotive Group has evolved into one of the premier privately owned corporations in Indianapolis and in Indiana.
Ed Martin passed away May 19, 2005. His daughter, Kathy Martin Harrison and her husband Mark Harrison currently own the dealerships, continuing Ed's Legacy. Mark Harrison is the President of The Ed Martin Automotive Group. Ed's family has grown his vision and today The Ed Martin Automotive Group is comprised of 13 franchises in 11 locations.
