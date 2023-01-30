Islanders are invited to participate in the overdose prevention site community engagement

CANADA, January 30 - The public is invited to take part in a community engagement session hosted by the PEI Department of Health and Wellness and the Community Harm Reduction Steering Committee on February 8 to discuss the Overdose Prevention Site located at 33 Belmont Street, Charlottetown.

"A Community Engagement Plan has been developed to share information with area residents to support the successful implementation of this important life-saving service. We are working alongside members of the Community Harm Reduction Steering Committee to ensure community members in the surrounding area of 33 Belmont have a chance ask questions and provide feedback.” - Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson

The group question and answer session will take place on February 8 from 2:30PM to 4:30PM (session #1) or 6:00PM to 8:00PM (session #2) at the Murchison Centre, 17 St Pius X Avenue, Charlottetown. Participants will be assigned to groups of 8-12 people where provincial government staff and community service providers will share information, answer questions, and note any feedback. The feedback from these sessions will support the successful implementation of this important health service.

The Community Harm Reduction Steering Committee has completed engagement with those with lived and living experience relating to substance use on how best to meet their needs through an Overdose Prevention Site. The report, "Safe, More Dignified, Based on My Humanity", summarizes the feedback they received from people with lived and living experience.

In the coming weeks, an Overdose Prevention Site operator will be announced, and the Department of Health and Wellness will work to secure a vendor to complete renovations to 33 Belmont Street, Charlottetown.

Islanders can register for one of the group sessions by contacting harmreduction@gov.pe.ca. Please provide your name and specify which session you would like to attend. Each session will begin with a brief presentation followed by a small group question and answer. Anyone unable to attend can provide written feedback by contacting harmreduction@gov.pe.ca.

