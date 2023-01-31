Strathmore Welcomes Jamie Bannerman to the Board of Directors

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2023) - Strathmore Plus Uranium. SUU (OTC Pink: SUUFF) (the "Company") today announced that Mr. Jamie Bannerman has been appointed to the Board of Directors. Mr. Bannerman is President of Bannerman Consulting, providing consulting and marketing services for public companies. He spent 31 years with Kraft Canada in sales and marketing, as well as serving in executive roles. Before he joined Kraft, Mr. Bannerman was a registered representative with Greenshields Canada for 4 years. Dev Randhawa commented, "We look forward to having Jamie on the board, as his input has been very valuable with the growth of F3 Uranium."

The Company also announces that Mr. Ross McElroy has resigned from the board of directors and has been appointed to the Company's advisory board. The Board wishes to thank Ross for his expertise and support while serving on the Board of Directors. We look forward to his input, expertise, and guidance while an advisor as Strathmore moves forward with their Agate, Beaver Rim and Night Owl projects in Wyoming.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore has 3 uranium projects in Wyoming, including Beaver Rim, Agate, and Night Owl. The Night Owl property is a former producing mine that was in production in the late 1950s and early 1960s. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in Wyoming-type roll front deposits.

