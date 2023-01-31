DistillerSR Launches Industry's Most Comprehensive and Configurable PRISMA 2020 Flow Diagram Reporting Module

Ottawa, Canada January 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- DistillerSR® Inc., the market leader in AI-enabled literature review automation software and creator of DistillerSR™, today announced the launch of full support for the PRISMA 2020 report guidelines. DistillerSR’s PRISMA 2020 flow diagram reporting module enables research professionals to quickly and automatically produce accurate, editable, and user friendly PRISMA 2020 diagrams for more transparent and faster peer review or regulatory submissions of research. The new flow diagram capability also has the unique ability to include previous research from various databases, such as registries and grey literature, in an easy to read format.

DistillerSR’s updated PRISMA flow diagram module provides a range of configurable options that allow researchers to create varied workflows to accommodate different review types - from living reviews to more formal systematic literature reviews. Researchers can choose from filters and conditional workflows and easily include references screened during previous reviews from various registry databases or grey literature, ensuring an efficient yet comprehensive approach. The more streamlined flow diagram module provides a clean design that is fully editable and intuitive.

"Generating a PRISMA 2020 flow diagram is a tedious process that can take days to generate manually. We are pleased to offer our customers the most comprehensive PRISMA 2020 flow diagram reporting module on the market, saving them person-days of time while providing a more reliable and accurate result," said Peter O'Blenis, CEO of DistillerSR Inc. "The PRISMA 2020 flow diagram reporting module is one example of the many unique capabilities that have made DistillerSR the platform of choice for literature review teams globally."

Today, more than 300 of the world's leading research organizations, including more than 60 percent of the largest pharmaceutical and medical device companies, trust DistillerSR to produce transparent, audit-ready, and regulatory-compliant literature reviews securely. With more organizations using DistillerSR to automate their literature reviews, healthcare researchers can make more informed and time-sensitive health policy decisions, clinical practice guidelines, and regulatory submissions to deliver better overall research.

