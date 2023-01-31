For Seventh Year, xScion Named a Best Place to Work in Virginia

Rapidly Growing Woman-owned Technology Consulting Firm Honored With Employee-Based Recognition

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- xScion Solutions (xScion), a woman-owned technology consulting firm that helps clients Turn Change Into Value®, was named as one of the Best Places to Work in Virginia for 2023. This is the seventh year xScion has received this honor. Winners on the annual award list, created by Virginia Business and Best Companies Group, are selected based on employee feedback, company benefits and policies. xScion helps Financial Services, Public Sector, Nonprofit and Healthcare clients create lasting value from digital transformation initiatives through Business Agility, Cloud Transformation and Change Management solutions and expertise.

"We're honored that xScion received this employee-based recognition for the seventh year," said Mason Chaudhry, xScion's Chief Transformation Officer. "Today's technology job market is rapidly shifting due to recent layoffs at large tech companies, uncertainties around return-to-work policies and emerging technology adoption causing skillset gaps. As the preferred employer for highly skilled technologists and practitioners across the country, we are hiring due to rapid growth, offering flexible and remote opportunities, and investing heavily in our team's continuous education in cutting-edge technologies and practices to best support our clients' Cloud, Agile and Product transformations."

xScion has grown its already robust benefit offerings to include expanded support for remote work, mental health advocacy, work-life balance and community engagement. To support employee career growth and address an industry-wide skillset gap faced by clients, xScion has created a culture dedicated to continuous learning for both employees and clients. Employees stay ahead of the technology curve with Communities of Practices, technology partnerships, sandboxes, certifications and college loan reimbursements. For clients, xScion's Train to Sustain methodology ensures employees provide dedicated knowledge transfer opportunities to upskill client teams through hands-on learning, dojos and tailored training solutions.

"This year, xScion is celebrating its 20th anniversary of creating lasting value for clients," said Alison Banziger, xScion's Founder and CEO. "Our continued growth is a true testament of our employees' deep expertise in the latest Cloud, Data and Automation technologies and their unwavering dedication to our clients' success. To thank our team, we're constantly evolving to best support them through unmatched benefit offerings, an outstanding and diverse culture that encourages employees to celebrate their uniqueness, a true focus on work-life balance, including remote work opportunities, and expanded opportunities to learn and refine their skills at every stage. Thank you to our employees for this recognition - I am grateful for all you do to Turn Change Into Value® for our clients."

To learn more or to join xScion's growing team, visit http://www.xScion.com.

About xScion Solutions

At xScion, we Turn Change Into Value®. We help companies start or accelerate their digital transformation initiatives by shifting their mindset and goals into smaller, actionable steps that provide lasting value. We specialize in Business Agility with Agile and Product; Cloud Transformation with DevSecOps, Infrastructure and Data Optimization; and Change Management with OCM and Risk solutions for clients in Financial Services, Public Sector, Nonprofit and Healthcare industries. We are a proud WBENC certified and woman-owned business that has been named a Best Places to Work in Virginia for seven years. Learn more or apply for open positions at http://www.xScion.com.

Kelly Siebold, xScion, 1 571.425.4791, ksiebold@xscion.com

