GoNetspeed Completes Glastonbury's 100 Percent Fiber Network; Residents and Businesses Eligible for Service Installation

GoNetspeed, a high-speed 100 percent fiber to the premises internet provider, today announced that construction of its state-of-the-art fiber optic network in Glastonbury is now complete and service is widely available to homes and businesses throughout the community. Through GoNetspeed's fully funded $3.5 million investment in Glastonbury, residents and businesses throughout the area now have access to high-speed, symmetrical upload and download speeds that support working, learning, gaming, and streaming from home.

More than 3,700 homes and businesses throughout Glastonbury have the opportunity to experience GoNetspeed's fast, reliable 100 percent fiber internet service. Those interested in service may visit gonetspeed.com to confirm service availability for their location and to sign up for priority installation.

"GoNetspeed is thrilled to deliver the magic of fiber internet directly to homes and businesses throughout Glastonbury. As we've officially completed our network, Glastonbury will experience first-hand the life-changing impact of symmetrical upload and download speeds that only fiber internet can provide," said Tom Perrone, Senior Vice President of Network Operations & General Manager of Connecticut. "Each day, our service makes using the internet easier and faster. As homes become more advanced and modern, we are here to deliver internet that can keep up with users, no matter the task."

GoNetspeed is continuing to ensure that more communities throughout Connecticut have access to a high-speed 100 percent fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, more than 30 communities throughout the state have access to GoNetspeed's service along with many communities that are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed's fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate expansion of fiber networks throughout nine states, including Connecticut. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100 percent fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 250 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed 100 percent fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital ("Oak Hill") in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

