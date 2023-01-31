Select Star Raises $15 Million in Series A Funding Led by Lightspeed Venture Partners

Cloud-Native Data Discovery Technology Helps Companies Find, Understand & Use Organization Data

Select Star, the fully automated data discovery and governance platform for the modern data stack, today announced it closed a $15 million round of Series A funding led by experienced Silicon Valley investors Lightspeed Venture Partners. Other venture investors including Bowery Capital, Sozo Ventures, and Pebblebed have also invested in this round.

As companies move to the cloud, data discovery, catalog, and lineage become increasingly important to harness the sprawl and mayhem of cloud data systems. Collecting and analyzing metadata and logs can dramatically help users understand the most popular and trusted data sets. Select Star provides a single platform for data discovery and lineage over multiple platforms and clouds, providing a unique solution for the multi-cloud world. The platform leverages deep analysis of metadata and logs (active metadata) across the data lifecycle to provide complete context of data being used by the organization.

"The modern data stack has democratized data creation and consumption, and sophisticated organizations need a data discovery and governance tool that can keep up. Select Star is that product," said Nnamdi Iregbulem, Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Select Star founder and CEO Shinji Kim was previously CEO and founder of Concord Systems (acquired by Akamai Technologies in 2016). She led the building of Akamai's new IoT data platform for real-time messaging, log processing, and edge computing for automotive, manufacturing and consumer electronics industries. Shinji has leveraged her deep understanding of problems in the modern data ecosystem; specifically, the problems enterprises face in building an effective data management discipline with disparate data sources, at Select Star. Founded in 2020, Select Star is a fast-growing company solving the next-generation data governance and data management challenges for data consumers and producers. Today Select Star is provided as a secure, easy-to-use SaaS platform.

"With this new round of funding, we're excited to continue to invest in our R&D efforts and bring innovative approaches to data management," said Shinji Kim, Select Star founder and CEO. "Furthermore, it will allow us to accelerate expanding our business development efforts, helping us to reach new customers and drive growth for our company."

Since the General Availability of Select Star in November 2021, Select Star has seen accelerated growth in its customer base. From traditional manufacturing companies like Pitney Bowes PBI to fast-growing data integration platforms like Fivetran who use Select Star to create a complete inventory of all data assets, models, and business metrics with auto-generated context.

"While many tools expect the data team to perform heavy configuration to make them useful, Select Star, compared to other data platforms, features full automation built in the platform to ensure a smooth setup and the ability to get useful insights from the platform right away," said Veronica Zhai, Director of Analytics Product and Operations at Fivetran. "Select Star is simple, easy to use, and it just works."

About Select Star

Select Star is a fully automated data discovery platform that helps everyone find, understand & use company data. You can understand column and table-level relationships in seconds with data lineage, catalog, and automated documentation. By implementing Select Star, companies can create a system of record for all the data across their company and teams. Headquartered in San Francisco but highly distributed across the globe, Select Star is a fast-growing Series A funded startup with leadership from Akamai Technologies, Cloudera, Snowflake and Altman Solon backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Bowery Capital, and Sozo Ventures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005354/en/